Liverpool News Roundup: Club to offer defensive star a new contract, attacker reveals why he turned down Reds, and more - 24th January 2021

Liverpool’s terrible run of form continued, as they were dumped out of the 2020-21 FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday. On that note, let us take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 24th January 2021:

Doku explains why he turned down Liverpool move

Jeremy Doku has revealed he turned down a move to Liverpool last summer to continue his development.

The 18-year old winger was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window but moved to Rennes instead, where he has enjoyed a good spell.

Doku joined Rennes from Belgian side Anderlecht for a hefty £23.4 million, and despite his tender age, he has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 for the French side.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad (via Rousing the Kop), Doku has said that he did not want to move to a big club too soon, as he has a lot to learn before making the big step up:

“I did a lot of research first, wrote down all the positive points, and only then did I make a decision. I knew that I first wanted to make an intermediate step. Going to a top club now would be too soon. I still have a lot to learn, and Rennes is the ideal place for that,” Doku said.

NEW: Jeremy Doku explains reasons behind turning down Liverpool move.https://t.co/bg63qSadqz — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool looking to offer Virgil van Dijk a new deal

Liverpool are looking to offer Virgil van Dijk a new deal to tie him down to the club beyond his current contract that expires in 2023.

The Dutchman has transformed the club’s fortunes after joining them in 2018. He was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2019 for his consistent performances in the Liverpool rearguard.

As per Euro Sport, Liverpool could offer Van Dijk a new deal that could see him earn more than £200,000-a-week and make him the highest earner at the club.

Van Dijk is currently in rehabilitation after undergoing a knee surgery last year. He could yet return before the end of the 2020-21 season.

Liverpool Put van Dijk Contract Renewal Ahead of Salah | @LFC | #LFC



Even after Salah's public comments, Liverpool are still focusing on van Dijk's contract.



✍ @MattThielen | Read ⤵️https://t.co/AuxvIlGVme — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 24, 2021

Noel Whelan, former Premier League forward, feels Liverpool should sign Issa Diop

Liverpool’s season has fallen apart in the last few weeks. After dropping points against Manchester United in the Premier League, they exited the FA Cup at the expense of their fierce rivals.

Advertisement

The Reds are in dire need of some reinforcements in their squad. In this regard, former Premier League forward Noel Whelan feels they should go after Issa Diop.

Diop is currently not a preferred option for David Moyes, and West Ham United are willing to loan him out.

“I’m sure there’d be clubs like Liverpool looking at him. We’ve already seen (Fikayo) Tomori looking to get away from Chelsea; he’s already left for AC Milan, and Diop’s another player that is a big name, a big player, and if he gets the right club, he could be very important to them".

The former Premier League player continued in this regard:

“Look at Liverpool: they looked very, very average against Burnley on Thursday night, there’s no doubt about that, There’s a lot of players out of form right now for Liverpool".