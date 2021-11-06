Liverpool News Roundup: Fiorentina will sell forward for £69million, Klopp provides an update on midfielder's situation, and more - 5 November 2021

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, Liverpool prevailed 2-0 over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

The Reds have secured top spot in Group B with 12 points from four games, and will now turn their attention back to the Premier League. Liverpool will return to league action on Sunday when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will hope to head into the international break with a win, having drawn their last game in the Premier League.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 5, 2021.

Kroos’ agent says he might finish his career at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos’ agent Volker Struth has explained the German could end his career at Real Madrid.

“I think that Toni will end his career [at] Real Madrid. He hasn’t told me in any phone call that he would like to leave. He and his family are very happy in Madrid,” said Volker on the podcast.

Kroos has been linked with a move to Liverpool as the Reds look to strengthen their midfield. The former German international’s current contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023, so they will be in no rush to sell him.

Klopp explains Oxlade-Chamberlain decision

Jürgen Klopp decided to sub off Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the second half against Atletico Madrid, and the German explained he did not want to overburden the midfielder.

“He had a few games, but not too many, so we didn’t want to push him through that games. We have the next one on Sunday, we need all the boys, so that was the reason. He’s fine,” Klopp said.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to see more playing time in the coming weeks following an injury to Naby Keita.

Thiago is not fully fit yet, and Fabinho played his first game in a while against Atletico Madrid. This could mean Oxlade-Chamberlain will start against West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool asked to pay £69 million to sign Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is expected to be in high demand next year, and Fiorentina have put a price tag of £69 million on the forward as per Goal.

Liverpool are among several teams linked with the forward as they are expected to add more firepower in the summer of 2022 if not in January.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥇• Florentina have placed a £69M (€80M) price tag for any team interested in taking Dusan Vlahovic.



Vlahovic has already rejected a new contract, so Fiorentina will have to sell him sometime next year, or run the risk of losing him for free the year after.

The Serbian has scored eight goals in 11 Serie A appearances so far this season, and has done his reputation no harm with his consistent displays.

