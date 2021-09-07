Liverpool News Roundup: Former player reveals he turned down a long-term contract to join Villarreal, Jordan Henderson talks about his fitness, and more - 6 September 2021

After remaining passive in the recently-concluded summer transfer window, Liverpool will hope to make the best use of their resources after the international break and mount a title challenge.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 6, 2021.

Alberto Moreno reveals he had the option to stay at Liverpool

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has revealed that he turned down a five-year contract from the Reds to join Villarreal.

The Spaniard had a mixed spell at Anfield as he was replaced by Andy Robertson in the Liverpool lineup and failed to reclaim his place.

Robertson’s consistent performances forced Klopp to persist with him, so Moreno saw very little playing time in his final two seasons at the club.

The former Sevilla man has revealed that he wanted a return to Spain, so he turned down Liverpool’s offer.

“In my fifth year, I was offered to renew, for another five years. I said no. We’d had many years in England," Moreno told El Periodico Mediterraneo.

"I have three children and spoke with my wife, and we decided that the best thing was to return to Spain. I just wanted to go back to Spain,” he added.

Jordan Henderson admits he is trying to find his feet

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has explained that he is still trying to find the rhythm and peak fitness he had before getting injured last season.

The 31-year-old missed Liverpool’s last 13 league games in the previous campaign due to groin surgery but returned in time to make England’s Euro 2020 squad. He has since been used carefully by Jürgen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson:



“Unfortunately, I am coming back from a big injury in the summer, so I probably was not 100 per cent. But I have done well to take part and contribute to the team in the tournament.” #awlive [mirror] pic.twitter.com/dplY8uFGK6 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 6, 2021

The midfielder has now revealed that he is still searching for the same form and fitness.

“Unfortunately, I am coming back from a big injury in the summer, so I probably was not 100 per cent. But I have done well to take part and contribute to the team in the tournament [Euro 2020],” Henderson said.

“Since then, I have only started a handful of games over the past few weeks, so I am still trying to get to that top level where I was before I got injured,” he added.

Rio Ferdinand says Virgil van Dijk’s consistency puts him above Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias’s impressive debut season at Manchester City earned him comparisons with Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk transformed the Liverpool defense with his towering presence at the back, and his return from a long injury layoff is a massive boost for the Reds.

Rio Ferdinand feels the Dutchman is slightly ahead of Dias because of his consistency over the last three years.

Felt good to lead the boys out there again but we have loads of things to work on. We need 2 big results now for the remaining games. First up in Eindhoven on Saturday, see you all there!🦁🧡 pic.twitter.com/M3mD7R9dYV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 1, 2021

“He had the biggest impact on a team in terms of centre backs over the last probably three years. It is just consistency and the ability to win. The way his form has been over the last three years, he has been immense,” Ferdinand explained.

He continued: “[Ruben] Dias has been great but he [only] played last season. I’m talking about consistency over a number of years and I think those guys are probably apart at the moment.”

