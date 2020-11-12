In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as Reds defender Joe Gomez underwent surgery on his knee, Gini Wijnaldum was asked about his Liverpool future, and more.

Joe Gomez undergoes surgery to repair knee tendon

Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez today underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee. In a statement, Liverpool said that the issue was only with the tendon, and that there was no damage to any other ligaments in the knee.

Gomez sustained the injury on Wednesday, while training with the England national team ahead of their three international matches in the next week.

Liverpool have said that Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical staff, but have placed no timeline on his return to action.

However, the statement has mentioned that Gomez is likely to miss a significant portion of the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

This means Jurgen Klopp will have to go through most of the remainder of the season without his first-choice centre-back pairing, with Virgil van Dijk having already undergone surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

Gini Wijnaldum continues to be cagey about Liverpool future

Advertisement

Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has continued to remain secretive about his future at Liverpool. Wijnaldum's current contract expires at the end of this season, and he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England from January 1 onwards.

Wijnaldum was once again asked about his Liverpool future, while on international duty with the Netherlands.

"I can't say anything about that," he told Het Perool.

"Just ask Liverpool those questions. Don't they answer? I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry."

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman did say this week that Wijnaldum may be an option for the future.

"He’s very good, but he’s playing for Liverpool," Koeman said to Sport.

"He may be an option for the future, but I can’t say more."

Liverpool linked to Daryl Janmaat

Dutch right-back Daryl Janmaat has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According TeamTalk, Janmaat has been "glowingly" endorsed by Wijnaldum, who is a part of Klopp's leadership group at Anfield.

The Dutch international is currently without a club, after he left Watford in October.

That report states that any deal for Janmaat would be a short-term one, as the Reds look to tide over their injury crisis in defensive areas.