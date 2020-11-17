Liverpool News Roundup: Inter Milan interested in Reds midfielder, star to miss Leicester clash, and more - 17th November, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as Inter Milan have declared their interest in a Reds midfielder, Liverpool's star man is set to miss their next Premier League game, and more.

Inter Milan interested in signing Georginio Wijnaldum

Inter Milan have declared their interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Italian side are set to rival Barcelona in a bid to sign Wijnaldum on a free transfer, on the expiry of his Liverpool contract at the end of the current season.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are keen to add more strength in depth to their midfield with Wijnaldum's signature.

Inter Milan, and other clubs outside England, will be free to holds talks with Wijnaldum regarding a pre-contract from January onwards.

There is yet no progress in terms of Wijnaldum's contract situation at Liverpool. However, ESPN have claimed that the Reds have offered the Dutchman a 40% pay raise, in order to tempt him to stay.

Mohamed Salah to miss Premier League clash against Leicester City

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against Leicester City, irrespective of whether he manages to return a negative COVID-19 test by then.

The Egyptian tested positive for the virus while on international duty, and is currently in self-isolation back in his home country.

Salah will only be allowed to fly back to Liverpool, if he returns a negative test on Thursday, failing which he will have to wait another four days to undergo a further test.

Even if Salah does return a negative test on Thursday and flies back to Liverpool, he cannot play the game against Leicester City on Sunday.

According to the Express, the Premier League's COVID-19 protocols state that Salah cannot feature against Leicester on Sunday.

That is a massive blow for Liverpool, who will be without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while there are also doubts over the fitness of Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson, who both are said to have picked up injuries on international duty.

Liverpool scout Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool are one of a host of Premier League clubs who have scouted RB Salzburg's young star Domink Szoboszlai.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all said to have continued to keep a close eye on the 20-year-old Hungarian, who is one of the brightest prospects in world football at the moment.

Other clubs who have shown interest in Szoboszlai are Arsenal, Leicester City, Wolves, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

According to Gazzetta, Szoboszlai's release clause is a mere £23m, and that has tempted the biggest names from across the continent.