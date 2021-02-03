Liverpool News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp explains why club loaned out attacker, Reds rejected a bid for full-back on deadline day, and more - 2nd February 2021

Liverpool made a couple of deadline day signings and allowed the duo of Takumi Minamino and Sepp van den Berg to leave on loan.

Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 2nd February 2021:

Klopp on why Liverpool loaned out Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds decided to let Takumi Minamino leave on loan for him to play more regularly in the Premier League.

Minamino failed to make the Liverpool starting lineup despite impressing against Crystal Palace in late December.

The Japanese international made just nine appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season before his move to Southampton on deadline day.

Klopp has explained that Southampton is a good club where Minamino can develop as a player. He said:

“Yeah, of course, having options makes it the only chance that you can give a player to another club. When Southampton asked it wasn’t that we said: “no, no, no chance.

“We thought about it and Takumi is an incredibly good player and we didn’t give him enough chances. That’s the truth.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss added:

“So when Southampton came up, there were not a lot of clubs where I thought it made really sense to let him go but Southampton makes a lot of sense.”

Jurgen Klopp says Joel Matip will be a big miss in the Liverpool dressing room

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joel Matip will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury in what will be a massive blow for the Reds.

Although Liverpool signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on deadline day, the Reds will be without the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the rest of the season.

Matip was taken off at half-time when Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur last month, and Klopp has admitted that the Cameroonian’s absence will be a big blow on and off the pitch.

He said:

"I don't have the right words for it. It's a big blow for all of us. You don't only lose a player on the pitch, you lose the person in the dressing room. Surgery necessary and then you're not in close contact. Really harsh and unlucky."

Liverpool rejected a late offer for Neco Williams

Southampton were keen to sign Neco Williams in the eleventh hour, but Liverpool reportedly rejected their advances.

The Reds have struggled with injuries at the back this season and did not want to let go of Williams, who has not featured much of late.

Like Liverpool, Southampton have also seen their defensive resources stretched this season and were looking to sign some reinforcements on deadline day as per Sky Sports (via football fan cast).