Liverpool News Roundup: Keita expected to play a key role in the coming months, former star wants the club to sign Mbappe, and more - 7th February 2021

Liverpool will hope to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table when the two sides square off on Sunday. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 7th February 2021:

Liverpool hopeful Naby Keita will play an important role in coming months

Naby Keita is currently putting in the hard work in rehabilitation that could see him return to play a key role for Liverpool in the coming months.

Keita has had a difficult spell at Liverpool because of injuries, but he has shown that he is a supremely talented midfielder.

As per the Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool’s fitness and rehab staff are making Keita put in some extra work behind the scenes so that he comes back stronger.

Keita’s absence was felt in January as the Reds struggled to score goals, and have subsequently slipped down the Premier League league table.

Cisse wants Liverpool to sign Mbappe

Former Liverpool forward Djibril Cisse has admitted that he wants the club to sign Kylian Mbappe, even though it could be financially difficult to do so.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world right now. He has the ability as well as age on his side to have the same aura as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the near future.

Liverpool, along with Real Madrid, have been linked with a move for Mbappe. And Cisses has said that he can see the Frenchman playing at Anfield:

“To be honest I spoke to a few journalists, we were talking about Kylian Mbappe, because he’s the best in the world at the moment. And [for] me, I see him in Liverpool, big time.

“It’s a lot of money. A big, massive investment but I think that the boy is worth it and I see him there,” Cisse told Mail Online.

"I want to see him there."

Liverpool could return for Ben White in the summer

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea saw the Blues cool their interest in Declan Rice, and it is now being reported that the Stamford Bridge outfit are not expected to go after Ben White.

White was linked with a summer move to Liverpool before he signed a new contract with Brighton. As per Caught Offside, the Reds could put White on their transfer radar once again following Tuchel’s arrival at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if there is any truth in the report as Liverpool have already signed defenders Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

The Reds also have the option to sign Kabak permanently should they be impressed with his displays.