Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp admits club could sign a defender, Sven Botman back on the Reds' radar, and more - 29th January 2021

Liverpool finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League with an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 29th January, 2021:

Liverpool hopeful of signing a centre-back

With just a few days remaining in the January transfer window, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the Reds are looking at possible centre-back options.

Liverpool were handed a blow ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur, when Fabinho was ruled out due to a muscle issue. In the game itself, Joel Matip pick up an injury that Klopp described as ‘serious’.

The German tactician has revealed that Liverpool are looking to sign a player who could help them for the remainder of the season, keeping in mind the financial situation at the club as well.

"We need to find the right player and one which suits our financial situation, that's clear as well. Everything is long-term, apart from when we bring in a player for the next six months, and that would be short-term – we had one half-year contract with Steven Caulker (in January 2016),” Klopp added.

Liverpool could return for Sven Botman

Lille defender Sven Botman was linked with a move to Liverpool earlier in the January transfer window, and the Reds could revive their interest in him.

As per Sunday World, Liverpool decided not to pursue Botman towards the beginning of January due to the financial implications of the pandemic but could return for him.

Botman, 21, would be a more long-term option at the club and eventually replace the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. Considering his pedigree in Europe, the player could do a good job for Liverpool in the rest of the season.

The Dutchman only moved to Lille last summer but has already impressed with his composed displays at the back. He has made 21 Ligue 1 appearances already this season.

Aaron Long linked with a move to Liverpool

Unlike Botman, NY Red Bulls centre-back Aaron Long would be a short-term option for Liverpool. The Reds have put Long on their radar, as per Football Insider.

The MLS outfit has reportedly made Long available on a short three-month contract, a deal that could be ideal for Liverpool.

The only problem is whether or not Aaron Long will be able to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League in such a short span of time. He does have international experience, however, having made 18 appearances for the USA.