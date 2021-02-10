Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp pays tribute to his mother, Udinese might sell midfielder, and more - 10th February 2021 

Liverpool will look to put together a strong run of results starting with their next Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 10th February, 2021:

Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to his mother

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp paid tribute to his mother Elisabeth after she passed away at the age of 81.

Klopp was unable to attend his mother’s funeral on Tuesday due to travel restrictions imposed by Germany.

There is currently a ban on passengers travelling from the UK to Germany because of a new strain of COVID-19, something that has also seen a shift in venues for a few upcoming Champions League games.

Nevertheless, Klopp revealed in an emotional interview that his mother meant everything to him:

“She meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the word,” he told German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote.

“As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now. The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times. As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it,” the Liverpool manager added.

Advertisement

Devastating news for Jurgen Klopp with his mother Elisabeth dying at the age of 81 and he won't be able to travel to Germany for the funeral due to pandemic-related travel issues.



"She meant everything to me," Klopp said in a German newspaper tributehttps://t.co/gyYYI9e32o — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 10, 2021

Liverpool could have signed Caleta-Car had they bid for him earlier

Liverpool failed in their deadline-day pursuit of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car because their bid came too late in the window.

As per The Independent, a fee of £20 million would have been sufficient for Liverpool to sign Caleta-Car had they made an approach a bit sooner.

The Reds, who were in the market for defensive reinforcements, eventually signed Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

Caleta-Car was on Liverpool's radar as well, and the Anfield club had reportedly agreed personal terms with the Croatian. However, Marseille pulled the plug on the move, as the French side were not too confident of signing a replacement in the eleventh hour.

Udinese could be powerless to stop De Paul from leaving in the summer

Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul was linked with a move to Liverpool in the winter transfer window. Now Udinese director Pasquale Marino has admitted that the midfielder might leave the Serie A club next summer.

De Paul’s impressive performances for Udinese have caught the attention of reigning Serie A champions Juventus and Liverpool, two clubs who are expected to strengthen their squads in the summer.

Advertisement

Marino has said that De Paul has what it takes to play for a top club:

“He has characteristics that many top clubs in Europe are missing. I hope it doesn't happen, but whoever signs him next summer will raise their team to a different level,” Marino told Italian broadcaster Radio 24.