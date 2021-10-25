Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp has his say on Keita's injury against Manchester United; ex-player backs Arsenal to re-sign midfielder, and more - 24 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive away form in the Premier League on Sunday, demolishing Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford. Their victory means they are back to second in the Premier League table, and they are the only remaining unbeaten team in the division.

The Reds have some tricky games coming up. They will first face Preston North End in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. They will then square off against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opened up on Naby Keita's injury against Manchester United. Elsewhere, an ex-Liverpool player has said that a Reds midfielder could be headed to Arsenal.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of October 24, 2021.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were ruthless against Manchester United

Liverpool eased past Manchester United on Sunday, as they became the first team in the Premier League to win successive away games by a margin of five goals without reply.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Gary Neville: "Liverpool have pulled Manchester United apart. Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant manager who has built a brilliant team." #awlive [sky] Gary Neville: "Liverpool have pulled Manchester United apart. Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant manager who has built a brilliant team." #awlive [sky]

The Reds looked sublime in front of goal as Manchester United’s defence fell apart in the first half. United conceded four times in the first half as Liverpool managed to string passes together with ease.

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool were ruthless in the attacking third, and clinical in front of goal to pick up a commanding win at Old Trafford.

“In front of goal, in the last third, we were exceptional. We were clinical; we were ruthless; our high-press was outstanding; we really won balls in great areas; the formation was top, and all these kind of things you want to see as a coach, worked out really great,” Klopp said after the game.

Liverpool to learn the extent of Keita’s injury by Monday or Tuesday

Naby Keita had to be stretchered off following a reckless challenge by Paul Pogba. Jurgen Klopp has now revealed that the club will not know the extent of his injury until Monday or Tuesday.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal Only sour note of the day from a Liverpool perspective is the injury to Naby Keita, who was absolutely instrumental in today's win.Let's hope it's not a bad one. It would be awful if he was not given the chance to build on today. A huge performance. #LFC Only sour note of the day from a Liverpool perspective is the injury to Naby Keita, who was absolutely instrumental in today's win.Let's hope it's not a bad one. It would be awful if he was not given the chance to build on today. A huge performance.#LFC

“Milly is injured, and Naby as well. We have to see how serious it is. It was very painful, but we’ll see. We won’t know until tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” Klopp said.

Keita scored the opening goal for the Reds, and was involved in the first three goals as Manchester United struggled to contain him.

McManaman backs Arsenal to re-sign Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has claimed that re-signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would not be a bad option for Arsenal.

The midfielder has struggled to nail down a place in the Liverpool first team, and could move away from Anfield to resurrect his career. Still only 28, Oxlade-Chamberlain has a lot of time to get back to his best.

Also Read

McManaman feels he is worth the money despite being sparingly used by Liverpool.

“I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is easily worth the money. He did have that bad injury for Liverpool a couple of years ago against Roma, and he was out for a long time. But sometimes that happens. Since then, he’s been fit and well. He came on against Watford and played,” McManaman said via Football.London.

Edited by Bhargav