Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp slams Premier League scheduling, Tarkowski signing suggested, and more - 9th November, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds have been urged to make a move for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, Jurgen Klopp has slammed the Premier League's scheduling, and more.

Jurgen Klopp urges Premier League to reconsider scheduling

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has berated the Premier League for making teams play early kickoffs after playing in European games in midweek.

"The boys are on the edge. No team on a Wednesday night should have the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday," Klopp said.

Klopp also mentioned how Tottenham Hotspur played an early kickoff on Sunday, after they had traveled Bulgaria to face Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday night.

You can see how frustrated Klopp is with the way the PL fixture list is being managed. Something needs to change to avoid further injuries to players across the board, not just Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/gj8QQd6br3 — LFC 360 (@LFC_360) November 9, 2020

"Sunday - no problem. Not the 12:30 because that is a complete killer. You wake up and play football. This is the recovery phase," Klopp continued.

"The Premier League has to change. Sky, BT, you - everyone has to talk to each other.

"You want good football? Give the boys a few hours more rest."

Ex-Liverpool player suggests signing James Tarkowski

Liverpool are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window, as they look to cover the hole left in their squad by Virgil van Dijk's injury.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has suggested that the Reds should sign Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

The Englishman was linked with a move away form Burnley in the summer, with West Ham United touted as favourites, but he stayed put and continued with Sean Dyche's side.

According to The Burnley Express, Kirkland has suggested that Tarkowski is a defender the Reds could look at.

"Obviously there was a lot of talk about [James] Tarkowski at Burnley.“I like him, I think he’s decent," Kirkland sad.

"You can’t go, ‘well will he do what Van Dijk does?’ Because that’s impossible, nobody does that."

In the summer, Burnley valued Tarkowski at £50m, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to pay that amount, even if they are interested in signing Tarkowski.

Oxlade-Chamberlain baffled by Robertson's training form

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has said that he is baffled by Andy Robertson's ability to turn it on in matches despite struggling in training sometimes.

"I say to him, everyone, all the time, ‘How can someone that is so bad in a box or a rondo, like the worst I have ever seen, be so good in a match?" Oxlade-Chamberlain told Soccer AM, via Liverpool Echo.

"You watch him in a rondo, and he’s like he has never played football before. He gets in a match, and he’s so reliable, it’s a skill."

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently nursing a knee injury, the recovery from which has taken him longer than Liverpool expected when he sustained the injury during their pre-season training camp in Austria.