Liverpool News Roundup: Midfield target outlines Champions League ambitions, team news ahead of Norwich City clash, and more - 20 September 2021

After securing a 3-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace over the weekend, Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive form in the cup competitions.

The Reds have some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so. They will take on Norwich City in the third round of the EFL cup on Tuesday night before returning to league action against Brentford this Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side will then travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League next week.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 20, 2021.

Liverpool tipped to sign Raheem Sterling

Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand has tipped Liverpool to sign Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling.

Sterling got his big break at Liverpool as a teenager but moved to Manchester City on a big-money transfer back in 2015.

The 26-year old has started just two games in the Premier League this season and is yet to sign an extension with Manchester City.

With Sterling’s current contract set to expire in 2023, Ferdinand has backed Liverpool to sign their former player. He told his Five Podcast:

“There must be clubs sitting there going: ‘Boy, let me see how this situation pans out because I would take Sterling all day.’”

“If I’m Liverpool, I’d buy Sterling tomorrow.”

Yves Bissouma outlines Champions League ambitions

Liverpool target Yves Bissouma has explained that he dreams of playing in the Champions League. He also hinted at a move to a bigger team in the future.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United this summer but remained at Brighton. He has since played a key role for the Seagulls, who have started the season well and are in the top four early on in the league campaign.

Bissouma told the club’s official website:

"I didn't go this summer, maybe it's because it's not my time to go. When my time will come, it's my time, but I'm happy in Brighton, I'm enjoying playing football.

"My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players."

Curtis Jones set to start for Liverpool against Norwich City

Liverpool are set to ring in the changes against Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The Reds are set to hand Caoimhin Kelleher an opportunity in goal. The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are also in line to start.

Liverpool's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders revealed that Jones will play his 50th game for the Reds and will be joined by other fringe players at Carrow Road. He said on Monday:

“It’s gold for young players, proper gold, because we like this competition to introduce new players - and that’s why I have to say that Curtis, he’s going to start tomorrow and it’s his 50th game for Liverpool. That all started with this cup.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh