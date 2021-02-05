Liverpool News Roundup: Plans to sign Mbappe revealed, Klopp on Mane and Fabinho's fitness, and more - 5th February 2021

Liverpool have a good opportunity to get back into the title race when they face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 5th February 2021:

Jürgen Klopp says Mane and Fabinho in contention for Man City game

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has given the fans a bit of positive news ahead of the Reds' clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

The duo of Sadio Mane and Fabinho will be back in training today, and Klopp will assess their fitness ahead of the blockbuster clash on Sunday.

Liverpool have missed Fabinho’s presence at the back, while Mane’s absence too has affected the team in attack as they drew a blank on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Klopp said:

"Ali feels much better, good enough to have an individual session today. Sadio and Fab will be in parts of team training today. Then we will see."

Liverpool to sell Salah to fund Mbappe transfer

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with Liverpool, with Marca claiming that the Reds are willing to sell Mohamed Salah to raise the funds to sign Mbappe.

Mbappe might not cost a world record fee considering he will have only a year remaining on his contract next summer, but his wages will be almost double of what Salah currently earns.

Should Liverpool sell Salah, they are likely to get a good fee for him. They could then reinvest in Mbappe, who at 22 years of age, would be a long-term acquisition for the club.

The finances are extremely important considering the Frenchman is one of the highest earners in Europe at the moment, so do take the reports with a pinch of salt.

Alaba yet to sign his pre-contract with Real Madrid

Reports have claimed that David Alaba has agreed a pre-contract to sign for Real Madrid, but the deal is not finalised yet.

As per Constantin Eckner, Alaba is still considering all options, and is open to a move to England. Chelsea, and Manchester United are reportedly still in the mix.

Liverpool were linked heavily with a move for Alaba, but it seems unlikely that the Reds will look to sign him even on a free transfer considering they have added Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

Alaba prefers a move to Real Madrid, and it doesn’t seem viable for Liverpool to go after a marquee player considering the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will be back next season.

