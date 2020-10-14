Liverpool News Roundup: Project Big Picture shelved, winger's loan move rejected, and more - 14th October, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds' owners proposals for sweeping changes to English football have been rejected, while they have also rejected a loan bid for winger Harry Wilson.

Premier League clubs reject Project Big Picture

The Premier League today confirmed that its member clubs have rejected Liverpools' proposed Project Big Picture. Instead, they have agreed to hold an urgent strategy review involving all 20 members of the Premier League.

The league statement said, "Premier League Shareholders today unanimously agreed to work together as a 20-club collective on a strategic plan for the future structures and financing of English football.“Premier League clubs also agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed by the Premier League, any of its clubs or The FA."

The plan within Project Big Picture was to change the voting structure within the Premier League, and also the redistribution of funds across the football pyramid.

According to The Telegraph, the proposal had also included a plan to reduce the number of teams in the Premier League from 20 to 18, and also shelve the League Cup, among other changes.

Liverpool reject Swansea loan move for Harry Wilson

Liverpool have today rejected Swansea City’s offer to sign Welsh winger Harry Wilson on loan.

The domestic transfer deadline for British clubs is at 5pm on Friday evening, and Swansea are keen to bolster their attacking options by then.

Wilson was identified as a target for Steve Cooper's side, according to Wales Online, with Liverpool open to a loan move, after not registering him in their UEFA Champions League squad.

Before the Premier League transfer deadline, Liverpool were only willing to listen to offers for a permanent deal for Wilson, but none of those materialised, with Burnley thought to have been the closest to doing a deal.

But now, Swansea’s initial approach has been rejected by the Premier League champions, as reported by the The Athletic.

Nathaniel Clyne signs for Crystal Palace

After leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract over the summer, Nathaniel Clyne has finally found a new employer, with Crystal Palace announcing his signature today.

Clyne joined the Reds in 2015, under Brendan Rodgers, but quickly grew into the right-back role under Jurgen Klopp as well.

However, a serious back injury at the start of the 2017-18 season meant that the door was open for Trent Alexander-Arnold to break into the Liverpool first-team, and the young Scouser hasn't looked back since.

Clyne began his professional career at Crystal Palace, and said that he was glad to be back home.

"I’m a London boy, this is where I grew up. I’m back home and all my family and friends are here. It’s surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again," he said.