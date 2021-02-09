Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to compete with Barcelona for Depay, Klopp's 'dream signing' revealed, and more - 9th February 2021

Liverpool have a week to prepare for their next game against Leicester City. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 9th February 2021:

Upamecano is reportedly Klopp’s dream signing

Dayot Upamecano is Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp’s ‘dream signing’ as per Bild (via Mirror). The Reds signed defensive reinforcements on deadline day in the form of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, but they remain interested in signing Upamecano.

Considering the money some of the Premier League sides have spent in recent years, a fee of £37 million for Upamecano – which happens to be his release clause – isn’t a big ask.

Liverpool will face competition for Upamecano, who has also been linked with Chelsea as well as Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

The Frenchman has impressed at RB Leipzig, and at 23, has a long career ahead of him. It remains to be seen if Upamecano will want to move to Liverpool, who will have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip available once again next season.

The race for Dayot Upamecano is currently between Bayern, Chelsea and Liverpool. Bayern have to save money during the crisis. However, the club's bosses are ready to dig deep into their pockets for the Frenchman. Bayern are leading the race [Bild] pic.twitter.com/kXVOCoimwP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 9, 2021

Liverpool will look to sign Memphis Depay in the summer

Memphis Depay has resurrected his career at Lyon after a disastrous spell at Manchester United, and the Dutchman is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

As per Fichajes (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are expected to compete with Barcelona for Depay this summer, when he becomes a become a free agent.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances and could be the player to take some pressure off of Roberto Firmino next season.

Liverpool have lacked a quality alternative to Firmino, which has been evident this season as the forward looks jaded from playing too many games.

👉🥈👈@Memphis was back among the goals for @OL_English on Saturday, moving into second place in the scoring charts! pic.twitter.com/ho10LTau01 — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) February 9, 2021

Raphinha could move to Liverpool in the summer

Raphinha is in line for a move to Liverpool. As per Juve Live, the Whites are already preparing for life after the Brazilian winger. The report claims Leeds will consider Douglas Costa as a replacement for Raphinha, should he leave for Liverpool next summer.

The Reds have been linked with several attacking names to add some freshness to their squad in recent weeks. Liverpool are expected to sell the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Harry Wilson to raise funds for new players.

Raphinha has made an instant impact at Leeds this season, managing four goals and four assists in 17 Premier League games so far.