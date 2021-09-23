Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to compete with Bayern Munich for German starlet; 4-horse race could ensue for Borussia Dortmund star, and more - 22 September 2021

After a resounding 3-0 EFL Cup win against Norwich City, Liverpool will look to continue their impressive form in the Premier League when they face Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds have some key fixtures on the horizon. They travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League next week after their clash against Brentford.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of September 22, 2021.

Liverpool want Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool are set to compete with Bayern Munich for Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, as per journalist Christian Falk.

The Bild reporter has claimed that should Liverpool make a bid for the player, Adeyemi is unlikely to turn it down. However, the German did reveal that he wants to stay at Salzburg for one more year.

Renato @rehnato Karim Adeyemi is going straight to the top. Has drawn 3 penalties in the first half against Sevilla (first time a player does that ever) pace to burn, very good skill set. Only 19 too and already made his debut for Germany national team. Has 6 goals in 7 apps in the Lge this ssn Karim Adeyemi is going straight to the top. Has drawn 3 penalties in the first half against Sevilla (first time a player does that ever) pace to burn, very good skill set. Only 19 too and already made his debut for Germany national team. Has 6 goals in 7 apps in the Lge this ssn https://t.co/H5oXJnDMZ0

Liverpool are likely to sign another attacking player next year, and have been linked with several names.

Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Adeyemi, who made a goalscoring debut for the Germany earlier this month. Bayern are on the lookout for a young and long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is 33 now.

Liverpool along four teams chasing Erling Haaland’s signature

Erling Haaland will perhaps be one of the most high-profile players on the market next year. Liverpool are now in the race to sign the Norwegian. Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Liverpool are set to compete with Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Liverpool could find it difficult to compete with PSG should the Parisians earmark Haalnd as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to leave for free next year.

Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Haaland is expected to come down by a fair amount next year. They asked in excess of £150 million for him earlier this summer.

Joe Gomez praises Ibrahima Konate’s ability after Norwich clean sheet

Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate started together against Norwich City in the third round of the EFL Cup. The duo impressed at the back for Liverpool, who eased to a 3-0 win on the day.

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho •2 games

•2 clean sheets



Both 3-0 wins



Ibrahima Konaté, welcome to Liverpool. •2 games

•2 clean sheets



Both 3-0 wins



Ibrahima Konaté, welcome to Liverpool. https://t.co/Gijb1SH7C6

Also Read

This was Ibrahima Konate's second game in just four days. Nevertheless, Joe Gomez feels the Frenchman has the ability and experience despite his young age, saying:

“Ibou (Konate) is a top guy, and (is) an unbelievable player. Look at his attributes; you can see how good he is. When I was younge.r I had Virg, but Ibou is already experienced; he’s already a top player, he’s played in the Champions League. It’s just enjoyable playing alongside him; we both relish being young centre-backs trying to prove ourselves."

Edited by Bhargav