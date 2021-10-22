Liverpool News Roundup: Reds consider re-signing former winger, Leicester City ace prefers Anfield move, and more - 21 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive form in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. Their victory means they are top of their group with three points from as many games.

The Reds have some important games coming up. They will first face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday before squaring off against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the UCL next month.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 21, 2021.

Thierry Henry says Mo Salah is not the best player in the world yet

Mohamed Salah's recent form for Liverpool has catapulted him into the 'best player in the world' discussion.

While his consistency in terms of goalscoring has rarely wavered since he joined Liverpool, the Egyptian seems to have elevated his game this season.

Several pundits and fans have claimed that he is currently the best player in the world, but Thierry Henry thinks otherwise.

The Frenchman believes Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema cannot be overlooked. He said:

“The goals that he is scoring, at the moment, are very good. But how can you forget about Lewandowski? How can you forget about Benzema? How can you forget doing it at the national level also? Right now, he’s suffering a bit with Egypt. It’s not easy. But he’s not doing in there yet. But those goals are ridiculous. I love Salah. But he’s not yet the best.”

“Is he the best player right now in the Premier League? By a distance. On current form are you not putting Benzema there right now, with the way he is playing? What he is doing for France and at the Euros? It’s not that clear, for me. This is why Benzema is ahead because he has been a complete player, with goals for a long time.”

Liverpool planning a £50m move for Youri Tielemans

Liverpool are reportedly planning a £50-million move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans after growing frustrated with Naby Keita's underwhelming displays in midfield.

Despite his goal against Atletico Madrid, Keita showed his defensive frailties as Los Rojiblancos fought their way back from two goals down.

Youri Tielemans looks like he could be out the Leicester door...

As per Voetbal24, the Reds are ready to move in for Tielemans, who fancies a move to Anfield next year.

The Belgian is not interested in signing a new contract at Leicester City. The Foxes might have to sell him next year as his contract runs out in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in signing Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Liverpool as the Reds consider re-signing the England international.

As per Christian Falk (h/t Sport Witness), Liverpool and PSG are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year old, who has fallen below the pecking order at Manchester City.

Still only 26, Sterling would be a decent investment for the Reds. However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will sell to a direct rival.

The Englishman has started in just three games in the Premier League so far this season, scoring one goal.

