Liverpool News Roundup: Reds face competition for Bundesliga starlet; Mabaya signs first professional contract, and more - 29 September 2021

Following their 5-1 win against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to make a statement against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will hope to beat the Premier League holders before the international break, and retain their place at the top of the league table. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on September 29, 2021.

Bayern Munich leading the race to sign Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz, but are set to face stiff competition for the German starlet.

As per Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are currently leading the race to sign the 18-year old. Wirtz is the second youngest goalscorer in the history of the Bundesliga.

Wirtz’s impressive performances for Leverkusen earned him an international call-up in early September this year.

The talented attacker has already scored four goals and provided four assists so far this season. He is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Isaac Mabaya signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

Isaac Mbaya has been with the Liverpool academy since he was six, and the 17-year old has now been rewarded with his first-ever professional contract.

Mabaya made the transition from a wide midfielder to full-back while playing for Liverpool's under-18 team last season. He will hope to impress further this season, and push to make his first-team debut in the near future after signing a contract.

Fiorentina offer Dusan Vlahovic a lucrative new contract

Fiorentina have reportedly made a lucrative new £35 million contract offer to Dusan Vlahovic to try and secure his future. The Serbian has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who will need to fend off interest from Arsenal for the talented forward.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Dusan Vlahovic about English clubs and Atletico Madrid proposals last summer: “I felt like staying in Fiorentina - also because of Italiano as manager. I think I can grow more here. I’ll get many goals and assists, then rest will come when it comes”, he told DAZN. 🟣🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Dusan Vlahovic about English clubs and Atletico Madrid proposals last summer: “I felt like staying in Fiorentina - also because of Italiano as manager. I think I can grow more here. I’ll get many goals and assists, then rest will come when it comes”, he told DAZN. 🟣🇷🇸 #Vlahovic

Vlahovic was heavily linked with an exit last summer. But he decided to stay put as Fiorentina demanded a massive fee of €70 million for his sale in the summer transfer window.

Clubs could return for his signature in 2022. Liverpool could be among them, as they are expected to add more firepower up front.

