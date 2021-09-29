Liverpool News Roundup: Reds could face Manchester City without key player, 3-way transfer battle for Frenchman, and more - 28 September 2021

Following their 5-1 win against Porto in the Champions League, Liverpool will look to make a statement when they face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds will hope to beat title rivals Manchester City before the international break and retain their place at the top of the league table.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of September 28, 2021.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss key clash against Manchester City

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's involvement against Manchester City this weekend is in serious jeopardy as Jürgen Klopp revealed the player has a muscle injury.

The 22-year-old did not play against FC Porto on Matchday 2 of the Champions League as James Milner filled in for the full-back.

Klopp told BT Sport that Alexander-Arnold picked up the injury in training:

“Yeah, unfortunately (it’s an injury). It was shortly after training. Trent went in a little bit earlier but it didn’t look serious. We did further assessment and in the end it was serious. So, he is out for today for sure, he didn’t travel with us.

“And it doesn’t look great for the City game as well. It’s a muscle thing. We thought he was just a bit tired but it was more and now we have to deal with that.”

Liverpool in a three-way battle to sign Amine Gouiri

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete with Manchester City and Real Madrid to sign Nice striker Amine Gouiri.

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Jürgen Klopp has personally requested the club to sign the France under-21 international.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Amine Gouiri in Ligue 1 this season:



✅7 games

✅5 goals

✅2 assists

✅directly involved in a goal every 86 minutes

✅26% conversion rate

✅1 penalty won

✅2.2 key passes per 90

✅4 big chances created

✅3 successful dribbles per 90



Gouiri scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in Ligue 1 last season. He is attracting serious interest from Manchester City as well.

The Sky Blues did not sign Harry Kane in the summer transfer window and could move for Gouiri as a cheaper alternative.

Michael Owen backs Curtis Jones for more playing time this season

Michael Owen has backed Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones to play more regularly this season after his impressive display against Porto.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Curtis Jones ran the show tonight.



72 passes attempted

89% pass accuracy

4 shots - joint most

Jones put in a stellar display against Porto and finished the game with two assists. His drive and passing were spot on at the Estadio Dragao, and Owen feels the midfielder needs to repeat such performances.

"Before Harvey Elliott got injured, he was the one with the shirt,” Owen said on BT Sport.

“Curtis Jones has always been around, here and there, but for his sake he needs a long run in the team. When he gets the chance he needs to do what he did tonight."

