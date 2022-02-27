Liverpool News Roundup: Reds linked with a move for Benfica star, midfielder opens up on his controversial transfer in 2018, and more - February 26, 2022

Liverpool hammered Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday to win 6-0 and close the gap on table-toppers Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently six points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the standings, albeit with a game in hand.

However, the focus for the Reds right now will be on the Carabao Cup this weekend. They will take on Chelsea in the final on Sunday and will hope to lift their first piece of silverware this season.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on Darwin Nunez, and some titbits from Fabinho and Philippe Coutinho. Without further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories about the Reds as of February 26, 2022.

Liverpool chasing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the summer.

The Uruguayan is being seen as a forward who could be a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian will enter the final year of his contract in July this year.

As per Football Insider, Benfica are open to selling Nunez, but will only accept bids in the region of £55 million for the South American.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: This season, Luis Diaz has found the net 14 times in the Portuguese top-flight - with none of his goals coming from the penalty spot - placing him behind only Benfica's Darwin Nunez, who has 15 to his name.



Nunez has managed 23 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Coutinho does not regret leaving Liverpool

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho revealed that he does not regret leaving the Reds controversially for Barcelona in 2018.

“No. At certain times we have to make decisions, and one of my big dreams was to play for Barcelona,” Coutinho said when he was asked if he has an regrets about joining Barcelona.

“At that moment I decided to make that decision, but always with great affection, respect and gratitude for Liverpool and for the friendships over the years I’ve been in the club. And at that moment I had a decision to make and I don’t regret it,” he added.

The Brazilian left for a whopping fee of €160 million in 2018 after handing in a transfer request. He was the second most expensive player at the time.

His spell at Barcelona hasn’t gone well, though. Coutinho is in his second loan spell away from the club, having joined Aston Villa in January earlier this year. He spent his previous loan spell away in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Fabinho opens up on how the Reds are managing silverware ambitions

Liverpool have the chance to win a quadruple this season, and it all begins with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Fabinho on why celebrating the title behind closed doors gives Liverpool more motivation to win the Carabao Cup in front of fans. Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's trophy hunt: theguardian.com/football/2022/… Fabinho on why celebrating the title behind closed doors gives Liverpool more motivation to win the Carabao Cup in front of fans. Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's trophy hunt: theguardian.com/football/2022/…

When Reds midfielder Fabinho was asked about how the team are handling the expectations of silverware this season, he said:

“I don’t really think about four trophies. When you play two or three times a week, you just try to prepare game by game, just to recover because it’s not easy.

“On Sunday we have the opportunity to win the first title," Fabinho said.

Edited by Prem Deshpande