Liverpool News Roundup: Reds linked with a move for Raphinha, Lijnders on Man City challenge, and more - 6th February 2021

Liverpool have a big clash against Manchester City on Sunday, and they will look to wrestle away a bit of momentum from Pep Guardiola’s side. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 6th February 2021:

Liverpool were turned down by Samuel Umtiti in January

Samuel Umtiti has had woeful luck with injuries in the last couple of years, and he turned down a late move to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Umtiti recently returned to full fitness, and will hope to feature regularly for Barcelona and push for a return to the French national team for the upcoming Euros.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Mirror), Liverpool and Michael Edwards made an approach to sign Umtiti, but the centre-back was quick to snub a move. Eventually, the Reds moved to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on deadline day.

Liverpool linked with a swoop for Raphinha

Leeds United winger Raphinha has made a good start to life in the Premier League after making his move to Elland Road from Rennes in the summer.

The Brazilian’s impressive performances have led to interest from Liverpool, as per Football Insider. The Reds are expected to add some fresh faces in the summer, and could get rid of players like Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri who have failed to impress.

Raphinha has already scored four times and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for Leeds.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old has provided the attacking spark in recent weeks, something Liverpool could do with when teams play a low block.

Liverpool scouts have been impressed with the Leeds United forward 👀@MWakefieldLFC with the latest media watch ✍️https://t.co/eE5exJfWRe — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) February 6, 2021

Liverpool assistant manager admits they need to step up to beat Man City

Liverpool have been inconsistent this season, and injuries coupled with a tight fixture list have contributed to that.

The Reds were lacklustre against Brighton in their previous game, and one moment of poor defending cost them against the Seagulls as they lost their second game at Anfield this season.

Liverpool’s assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders has admitted that they will have to be at their best to beat Manchester City, and even a moment of indecisiveness could cost them.

“Yes, that’s the Premier League. If you don’t give all you have, you don’t get anything. You get punished in those moments,” he said when asked if Manchester City will punish any moment of weakness.

“It’s also the season we are in; you cannot prepare the team in the way you can when you have four days leading up to a game.

Advertisement

“It is not easy to correct things – we try, of course, but you don’t have this time, so you have to try at the same time to create stability,” Lijnders added.