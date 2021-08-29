Liverpool News Roundup: Reds could make a late swoop for Serie A attacker; Klopp says Chelsea deserved a point against the Reds, and more - 28 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad. The club also plans to jettison a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on August 28, 2021.

Brighton will not reduce their valuation of Yves Bissouma

Liverpool-target Yves Bissouma will reportedly cost the club north of £40 million, as per journalist Andy Naylor.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out signing anyone in the final few days of the transfer window, and Bissouma is one player on the Reds’ radar.

Exclusive: Liverpool have not made a transfer move for Yves Bissouma. #LFC



Despite reports, The Reds have yet to move for the Brighton midfielder. https://t.co/Koq0zDv9yW — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) August 28, 2021

Bissouma has been linked with several top clubs, including Liverpool, in the summer transfer window, so Brighton will not sell him for cheap, as per Naylor.

"(Bissouma's) value certainly hasn't dropped. If anything, it will have increased, bearing in mind his impressive start this season and the manner in which Brighton stuck to their guns to get £50 million for Ben White."

Liverpool could make a late move for Mikkel Damsgaard

As per La Repubblica, Liverpool and Leeds United are two teams who have Mikkel Damsgaard on their radar.

Liverpool have been linked with a few attacking players this summer, as Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure has left a hole in the squad.

Although Harvey Elliot is expected to get more playing time this season, Liverpool could make a late move for Mikkel Damsgaard. They could face competition from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, though.

Chelsea deserved to draw against Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wasn’t too displeased with the Reds’ performance against Chelsea on Saturday.

🗣️ "Chelsea deserved a draw..."



Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Liverpool's display v Chelsea - and didn't feel the sending off gave them an advantage pic.twitter.com/SwHAhTrE1X — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2021

The Reds had to rely on a Mohamed Salah penalty to draw level, but were held to a 1-1 draw by a rigid Chelsea defence.

Klopp revealed after the game that Liverpool found it difficult to breach Chelsea, who put numbers behind the ball in the second half to take a point away from Anfield.

“There is no advantage", said Klopp. "There’s an advantage if they have possession, you have to outnumber and defend them top level (but then you can counter). But the defensive structure changed, only that they defended slightly deeper. They have eight players defending the area around the box."

The Liverpool manager continued about the Chelsea game:

“We couldn’t use that. We had shots from distance, Mendy saved them. I would have loved to see that we were a little bit closer for the rebound or whatever. But again, a good game, a highly intense game. I loved the intensity and the atmosphere we created all together, the people in the stands and on the pitch. Chelsea deserved a draw. We got a point as well so we’re better than before."

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Bhargav