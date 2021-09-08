Liverpool News Roundup: Reds may have to face Leeds United without Brazilian trio; summer signing looking forward to playing alongside Van Dijk, and more - 8 September 2021

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, Liverpool will hope to make the best use of their resources after the international break and mount a title challenge.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as on September 8, 2021.

Ibrahima Konate makes Virgil van Dijk admission

Ibrahima Konate has said that he cannot wait to play alongside Virgil van Dijk and learn from playing alongside him.

The Frenchman was the solitary player Liverpool signed in the summer transfer window, and is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Konate said Van Dijk is one of the best in the world, and is looking forward to playing alongside the Dutchman.

“Virgil is incredible. I can’t wait to playing alongside him, and learn from him. He’s truly one of the best in the world in that position,” Konate told HYPEBEAST.

Former academy player says he still keeps in touch with his Liverpool ex-teammates

Former Liverpool academy ace Rafa Camacho has admitted that he still keeps in touch with some of the club’s current players.

Camacho left Liverpool to join Sporting Lisbon in 2019 after failing to get into the first team under Jürgen Klopp. He made just two appearances for the senior team. Despite making 19 appearances last season, the Portuguese winger has been loaned out to Belenenses SAD, as he seeks more playing time this season.

Camacho explained that spending three years at Liverpool was good for his development. He also said that he still keeps in touch with some of his former teammates.

“(Liverpool) was very good for me in terms of growth, and I still keep in touch with some players. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho are some players with whom I got along well.”

Reds set to receive a blow from FIFA for their upcoming clash

Liverpool are set to be without the trio of Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho for their clash against Leeds United this Sunday. The Brazilian FA has asked FIFA to prevent a number of their players from playing at club level for five days.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds, Chelsea, Wolves, Newcastle and Watford might all be affected. They did not permit players representing Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay and Chile to travel to South America to play for their respective nations.

Although talks are still ongoing to resolve the issue, it looks unlikely the clubs will be able to circumvent the problem after FIFA imposed a five-day ban.

