Liverpool News Roundup: Reds might not return for Juventus attacker, Olympiacos ace eyed, and more - 8 October 2021

After their 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool will hope their players return from the international break without picking up any injuries.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 8, 2021.

Liverpool might not return for Federico Chiesa

According to journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool might not return for Federico Chiesa next year after failing to sign him over the summer.

The Italian is currently on a loan deal at Juventus and is expected to sign permanently for the Bianconeri next summer.

Liverpool were interested in signing him over the summer. However, they did not make a move as he was in the middle of his two-year loan deal at Juventus.

Jones has revealed that Juventus are likely to demand a fee that FSG will not pay even for a player of Chiesa's caliber.

The 23-year-old played a key role for Italy as they lifted the European Championship earlier this year. He is also one of Juventus' best players right now.

Liverpool scout Olympiacos' Pape Abou Cisse

Liverpool are the front-runners to sign Olympiacos defender Pape Cisse, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds reportedly sent scouts to watch the center-back in action for Olympiacos against Fenerbahce. The Greek side have put in some stellar defensive displays so far this season.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥈• Liverpool are leading the race for 6’6 Olympiacos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse. The Reds even sent scouts to watch him to Istanbul for Olympiacos' Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.Source: @MailSport 🗞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🥈• Liverpool are leading the race for 6’6 Olympiacos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse. The Reds even sent scouts to watch him to Istanbul for Olympiacos' Europa League clash with Fenerbahce.Source: @MailSport 🗞🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/OZJOKRDnWd

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for the 26-year-old as they already have several options at defense.

The likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have barely played this season, as Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have remained injury-free so far.

Pepijn Lijnders says Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool an identity

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders feels Jurgen Klopp has given the club an identity in the six years he has been in charge.

The Reds started off as an exhilarating attacking unit under the German tactician but have become a complete team in the last few years. They even ended their three-decade-long wait for a top-flight title in the 2019-20 season.

Lijnders feels the Merseyside giants have had a clear aura and identity under Klopp. He told the club's official website:

“Everyone saw what he has done with the team, with the fans and with the structure of the club. The prizes were a result of this continuity and stability. He gave Liverpool an identity again.”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh