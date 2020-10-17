Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Liverpool News Roundup: Anxious wait on stars' injuries, Reds demand VAR answers, and more - 17th October, 2020

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League
Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 17 Oct 2020, 23:43 IST
News
Advertisement

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds are sweating over the fitness of two of their superstars, they have demanded a review over the usage of VAR in the Merseyside Derby and more.

Liverpool face anxious wait over Virgil van Dijk fitness

Liverpool are facing an anxious wait over the fitness of their defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk after Saturday's Merseyside Derby.

Van Dijk was clattered into by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the early exchanges in the game.

Although he managed to walk off the pitch, he was clearly in pain and couldn't continue, as Liverpool finished the game with a 2-2 draw against Everton.

Jurgen Klopp referred to van Dijk's availability record over the course of his time at Liverpool - in which he has started every game since his first at Swansea in January 2018.

Klopp said that Van Dijk has played through all sorts of pain for Liverpool before, and if he couldn't continue, then it doesn't look good.

According to BeIN Sports, Van Dijk has ruptured his interior cruciate ligament, and could miss the remainder of this season.

Advertisement

Thiago Alcantara injury fears after horrendous Richarlison tackle

Van Dijk is not the only star player that Liverpool are anxious about, as it emerged that Thiago Alcantara could also be facing a spell on the sidelines.

Thiago was the subject of an awful tackle from Richarlison that gave the Spanish international the injury.

After the game, Klopp said that Thiago told him that he might be injured, but that Liverpool had to assess the extent of the injury in the aftermath of a derby that could have dome more collateral damage than just the two dropped points.

Both Van Dijk and Thiago have undergone scans immediately after the game, and it is expected that the extent of both injuries will be known by Sunday.

Liverpool approach Premier League for clarifications over VAR

Liverpool have officially contacted the Premier league with the hope of getting answers from them about the usage of VAR during the Merseyside Derby.

Advertisement

Liverpool want clarifications over why further action wasn't taken against Jordan Pickford for the tackle on Van Dijk that injured the Dutchman. Liverpool have also asked the Premier League to verify which part of Sadio Mane's body was offside, in the build-up to the late disallowed goal.

Jordan Henderson thought that he had won the game for Liverpool, but his goal was disallowed by David Coote, the VAR official, with Mane deemed to be offside.

Published 17 Oct 2020, 23:43 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Football Thiago Alcantara Virgil van Dijk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी