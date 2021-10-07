Liverpool News Roundup: Reds' target rejects new contract offer, club make contact with German forward, and more - 6 October 2021

After their 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool will hope their players return from the international break without picking up any injuries.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 6, 2021.

Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic has refused to sign a new contract

Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic has rejected a new contract offer from the club and could be sold next summer.

The Serbian was heavily linked with an exit in the 2021 summer transfer window. However, he stayed at Fiorentina because of their high asking price for him (in excess of £60 million).

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🇮🇹🥈• After Dusan Vlahovic’s contract extension talks broke down Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and #Liverpool are all said to be ‘moving’ for the transfer.His contract ends in 2023, and he has scored six times in eight matches so far this season.Source: @TuttoSport 🗞 🇮🇹🥈• After Dusan Vlahovic’s contract extension talks broke down Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and #Liverpool are all said to be ‘moving’ for the transfer.His contract ends in 2023, and he has scored six times in eight matches so far this season.Source: @TuttoSport 🗞 https://t.co/LjVnCf4jp6

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the 21-year-old's services, and it remains to be seen if the Reds will move in for him next year.

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso commented on the situation:

"As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

"We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted."

Liverpool make contact with Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. The Germany international is being tracked by several clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Adeyemi will reportedly cost the club around £34 million and is expected to leave in 2022 after progressing well with the Austrian club.

Adeyemi spent a couple of years with the Bayern Munich youth team before moving elsewhere. It remains to be seen if he would prefer a move back to Munich.

Virgil van Dijk explains Curtis Jones' next big hurdle

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk feels Curtis Jones is progressing well but needs to be more consistent to reach the next stage of his career.

Jones has done well to get into Liverpool's first team in the absence of Thiago and Harvey Elliot. He most notably put in a stellar display against Porto in the Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk praised his teammate and said:

“Obviously in the last couple of games he’s shown that he has the quality to be there and is doing well. He’s still young, he’s still learning, he has a great mentality. He has to keep that going. It’s only the start for him and he has to keep showing it."

“The most difficult part of being a football player is being consistent, so that’s going to be a big challenge for him. But so far, so good.”

