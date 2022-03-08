Liverpool News Roundup: Reds target taking English lessons, trio return to training to hand Jurgen Klopp a big boost, and more - March 7, 2022

Liverpool beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League on March 5 to stay within touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the league.

The Reds will now look to finish the job against Inter Milan in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday (March 8). They hold a 2-0 lead, having won the first leg at the San Siro.

Jurgen Klopp's men are still in the running to win an unprecedented quadruple if they can keep up their impressive form in the coming months.

Today's roundup features transfer talk on Ronald Araujo and some titbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without any further ado, here's a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Merseyside giants as of March 7, 2022.

Liverpool to face Nottingham Forest in FA Cup

Liverpool will face this season's surprise package Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Nottingham have already dumped out Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City on their way to the quarter-finals. They will hope to add the Reds to their scalp as well.

Klopp's troops overcame Norwich City in their fifth-round tie and will look to avoid a shock exit at the hands of Forest.

After making it to the quarter-final stage, Klopp paid tribute to the side's depth:

After making it to the quarter-final stage, Klopp paid tribute to the side’s depth:

"We’ve never been in a quarter-final? Okay. It feels good. That's the reason for the situation we are in. We have this kind of mentality and character in the squad."

He added:

"It is exactly what we need to be successful in the long term. That is the quality we need and the boys have to be ready. They don't fight each other for a position but they have to fight for their best version."

Liverpool target taking English lessons

According to Sport.es, Liverpool target Ronald Araujo has reportedly started taking English lessons as a move to the Premier League is on the horizon.

The Uruguayan centre-back has been linked with a host of English clubs that include Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Uruguayan centre-back has been linked with a host of English clubs that include Chelsea and Manchester United.

Although Liverpool have several options at the back, it hasn’t stopped them from monitoring Araujo’s situation at Barcelona. The defender is yet to sign an extension at his current club as he is reportedly looking for higher wages.

Araujo has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season and has emerged as a key player for Xavi Hernandez's side.

Trio return to training

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost ahead of an important fortnight or so. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip returned to training on Monday (March 7).

Klopp said in his press conference:

“I think all trained yesterday fully. I’m not sure yet what we make of that exactly, to be honest, because we have to see how they react. So, Thiago was only a week out, probably will be fine but we have to wait for it. Joel was only three or four days I think, so he is fine, I would say.”

He went on to add:

“With Bobby, it was longer out, it was [his] first session, so we have to see if we have to stress that or if it makes probably sense to give him just a few more days with proper training.”

It remains to be seen if any of the three players will make it into the Reds' squad for their Champions League fixture against Inter Milan.

