Liverpool News Roundup: Reds want Nicolo Barella, key defender back in training, and more - 20th January 2021

Liverpool have a key clash against Burnley in the 2020-21 Premier League on Thursday, one where they cannot afford to drop more points.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 20th January, 2021:

Inter Milan could sign Liverpool's Divock Origi

Corriere Dello Sport have claimed that Inter Milan have been offered the chance to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi in the ongoing January transfer window.

Origi has struggled for game-time at Liverpool this season and is currently behind the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino in the pecking order at Anfield.

The striker has made just four appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League and six more in Cup competitions this season. He hasn’t been able to push the front three, nor has he been able to make an impact off the bench.

Although Inter could benefit from Origi on the bench to improve their depth, it remains to be seen if he would make an impact in the Serie A.

Liverpool are interested in Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella’s impressive performances in midfield have reportedly caught Liverpool’s attention, and the club is set to compete with Tottenham Hotspur for the player's signature.

Barella has been a key player in midfield for Inter Milan, as his dynamic box-to-box displays from the middle have added energy and creativity to the side.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market next summer for a midfielder, as it is looking likely that Georginio Wijnaldum would leave after his contract at the club expires.

As per Calciomercato, both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to see if a move for Barella is possible. His current contract with Inter Milan will come to an end in the summer of 2024.

Two Premier League sides look set to battle it out for Nicolo Barella in the latest football gossip. #bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 20, 2021

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopeful of Joel Matip starting against Burnley

Liverpool fielded two midfielders in centre-back roles against Manchester United but could have Joel Matip back for the Premier League clash against Burnley.

Matip has returned to full training, and his return will be a timely boost for the beleaguered Reds, who could do with the player's ability to dictate play from the back.

Klopp has revealed that Matip’s involvement will be assessed ahead of the game on Thursday:

“So, first and foremost, Joel is in full training,” Klopp told the media in the pre-match press conference. Now we have to make a decision, and we will see how that will be until tomorrow. Yesterday he trained completely normal.”