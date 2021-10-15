Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to be without three midfielders for Watford clash, target's agent says he will not sign a contract extension, and more - 15 October 2021

After their 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City last time out, Liverpool will hope to kick on in the Premier League now that the international break is finally done and dusted.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea. They will face Watford on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 15, 2021.

Curtis Jones and Thiago to miss Liverpool’s clash against Watford

Jürgen Klopp will be without the services of Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara for their Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday.

The Reds will square off against the Hornets in an early lunchtime kick-off, and will be without several key personnel.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp also angry with England U21s set-up: "When we talk about federations, Curtis Jones came back from England U-21s injured. Great! It's hard to get in touch with them. They played Andorra, really important he played there....." Klopp also angry with England U21s set-up: "When we talk about federations, Curtis Jones came back from England U-21s injured. Great! It's hard to get in touch with them. They played Andorra, really important he played there....."

Jones and Thiago will join the duo of Alisson Becker and Fabinho, who are also expected to miss out due to quarantine restrictions.

Klopp said Thiago is still recovering from his calf injury, while Jones is sidelined due to a knock he sustained during the international break.

"Thiago, I don't know [when he will be available]. It still takes a little bit of time. That's a bit disappointing but we know that as well for a few days now that it will not go that quick. We have to wait," Klopp said.

Vlahovic’s agent says the forward will not extend his stay at the club

Dusan Vlahovic’s agent has revealed that the striker will not sign a contract renewal with Fiorentina, meaning he might be sold next summer or even in January.

Vlahovic was in high demand this past summer, but Fiorentina were unwilling to sell the player and placed a hefty price tag on the 21-year-old.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Dusan Vlahovic Agent: “Dusan will not sign any renewals with the Fiorentina . This summer we brought Fiorentina a 60 million + bonus offer, but they said no. We have no intention of negotiating the renewal ”Via: @firenzeviola_it Dusan Vlahovic Agent: “Dusan will not sign any renewals with the Fiorentina . This summer we brought Fiorentina a 60 million + bonus offer, but they said no. We have no intention of negotiating the renewal ”Via: @firenzeviola_it https://t.co/6BUZuP1jNs

“Dusan will not sign any renewals with Fiorentina. This summer we brought Fiorentina a 60 million + bonus offer, but they said no. We have no intention of negotiating the renewal,” Vlahovic’s agent said.

The Serbian is expected to be highly sought after next year too. Liverpool will hope to sign him as the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will probably be out of reach.

Jones says he doesn’t mind playing in any position

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has said he does not mind playing in any position, as long as he is representing the Reds.

Jones recently made his 50th appearance for Liverpool, and has become an integral part of the team in recent weeks.

"I’ve played everywhere, but I just enjoy it. I want to get on the pitch and play. The gaffer and the staff know that as soon as I’m called upon – whether it’s at right-back, midfield, anywhere – I’ll go out there with a smile on my face and be exactly the same kid that I am. I enjoy it and I give 100 per cent," Jones explained.

Edited by Arvind Sriram