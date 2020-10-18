Liverpool News Roundup: Van Dijk injury update, Reds legend fumes at VAR calls, and more - 18th October, 2020

In today's Liverpool news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds continue to wait for news on the health of Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool legend has slammed the VAR officials for decisions during the Merseyside Derby and more.

Liverpool confirm lengthy absence for Virgil van Dijk

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, as he is set to undergo a surgery on his injured knee.

The Dutchman has suffered a grade three tear to his anterior cruciate ligament, with Liverpool not yet putting a timeline to his recovery.

Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at @Everton.



Following surgery, Virgil will begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.



You'll come back stronger, @VirgilvDijk 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 18, 2020

Van Dijk was the victim of an awful challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early on in the Merseyside Derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

Even though he managed to walk off the pitch, Jurgen Klopp's post-match comments indicated that Liverpool could be without their star centre-back for a while yet.

Van Dijk was taken to a knee specialist today, with the Reds's fears about his injury were confirmed.

With Van Dijk now out for a long period of time, Liverpool will start a Premier League without the Dutchman for the first time since January 2018.

John Aldridge slams VAR decisions at Merseyside Derby

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has today slammed David Coote, who was the official in charge of the Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

"A wonderful Merseyside derby was ruined by some crazy VAR decisions at Goodison Park, with my accusing finger not pointed at referee Michael Oliver after yesterday’s 2-2 draw," Aldridge said in his column for the Irish Independent.

"If anyone can come up with a credible reason why VAR official David Coote did not let the referee know that he needed to look at Jordan Pickford’s first-half challenge on Virgil van Dijk, then I’m all ears.

"The wacky VAR lines that no one can work out told us Van Dijk was half a millimetre offside in the build-up, but that does not mean Pickford is allowed to clatter into the Liverpool centre-back and take him out around his knee," Aldridge fumed.

Liverpool hopeful of good news over Thiago Alcantara's fitness

While they fear the worst about Virgil van Dijk's knee, Liverpool's fears about Thiago Alcantara's fitness have been eased.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are now confident that their new signing did not suffer lasting damage from Richarlison's challenge on him during the derby on Saturday.

The Brazilian winger was sent off, after an awful studs-up challenge on Thiago in the latter stages of the game on Saturday.

Even though Thiago managed to complete the rest of the game, Klopp said afterwards that he might have had an injury too.

With van Dijk set to be ruled out for a while, Liverpool will breathe a sigh of relief if Thiago has not done lasting damage to his knee.