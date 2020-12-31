Reports: Liverpool have offered Divock Origi to Juventus 

Liverpool have reportedly given Juventus the chance to sign Belgian striker Divock Origi in the winter transfer window. The Italian club are eager to sign a back-up striker to provide competition for Alvaro Morata.

According to Football Italia, Liverpool are willing to part ways with Origi, who has struggled for playing time at Merseyside this season. Origi's lack of regular playing time football has forced his agent to look for other options in Europe and Juventus are interested in bringing the player to Turin.

Liverpool signed Divock Origi from Lille in a deal worth £10 million in the summer of 2014. Origi was loaned back to Lille for the 2014-15 season. On returning to Anfield the following season, he failed to fully adapt to the physicality and speed of the English game.

Origi was loaned out again in the 2017-18 season to Wolfsburg. He returned to Liverpool the following year, where he went on to become an impact substitute for the Reds.

Origi has scored some crucial goals for the club, including a brace against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League. He also scored the second goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, which Liverpool won 2–0.

Origi was a part of the squad that won the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season, Liverpool's first league title for 30 years.

Origi, though, has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool ever since the club signed Diogo Jota from Wolves. The Portuguese international has made a flying start to life at Anfield, which has effectively diminished Origi's playing time.

Juventus are keen to sign Divock Origi to be a back-up for Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has made an impressive start to life in Turin. The Spaniard was signed by Juventus from Atletico Madrid on a one-year loan deal worth €10 million, with an option to purchase at €45 million.

Morata has struck a formidable partnership with former Real Madrid team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard has displaced the likes of Paulo Dybala from the Juventus starting XI on joining the club.

Juventus have suffered during Morata's absence since they do not have any backup options in attack. Andrea Pirlo's side have been linked with a move for several attackers in Europe recently and are now eyeing a move for Origi.

The report suggests that Juventus can get him on loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.