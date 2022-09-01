"Liverpool is one of the best clubs in the world" - Arthur's old comments resurface ahead of deadline day loan move from Juventus

Arthur's comments about Liverpool three years ago have resurfaced as the midfielder looks poised to join the Anfield-based club from Juventus.

The 26-year-old is set to join the Reds on a season-long loan deal from Juventus. His medical is currently being conducted with the club after he touched down in England on Thursday morning.

Arthur was part of the Barcelona side that bowed out to Liverpool in the knockout stages of the Champions League three years ago due to a crushing 4-0 loss at Anfield. However, the Catalan club won their first leg 3-0 at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian had this to say about their rivals before the game:

"For me, Liverpool is one of the best clubs in the world. They have very high-quality players, especially in the front-line and I expect two very great matches." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

The Reds won the tie against Barcelona due to their emphatic win at home. They eventually became the winners of the competition that season, courtesy of a 2-0 win in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Nevertheless, Klopp's side have been stung by injuries this season. Club captain Jordan Henderson is the latest name on the list of injured players as the Englishman suffered a hamstring issue during his team's 2-1 home win against Newcastle United.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Thiago all have injury woes. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones has just returned after spending some time on the sidelines.

Arthur has made 63 appearances for Juventus since his move to the club in 2020. However, he hasn't played a single game for the Bianconerri this season.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Harvey Elliott after Liverpool's win against Newcastle United

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Liverpool managed to get a come-from-behind win against Newcastle United at home in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak gave the Magpies the lead. However, Roberto Firmino managed to put one back for the visitors, courtesy of an assist from Mohamed Salah.

Fabio Carvalho scored the eventual winner in the dying moments of the game. However, it was youngster Harvey Elliott who stole the boss's attention during his team's win.

While picking his man-of-the-match for the game, here's what Klopp said (via TheBootRoom):

“Harvey [Elliott] was the best player on the pitch and Fabio [Carvalho] decides the game. That says a lot about the talent of the boys.”

