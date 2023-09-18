Liverpool open contract talks with key player, current deal expires in 2025 - Report

Liverpool have reportedly commenced talks over a contract extension with star player Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to talkSPORT, the Reds are looking to secure the player's future, whose current agreement runs out in the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old right-back is seen as an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's set-up at Anfield. Most recently, he missed Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League victory against Wolves on Saturday (September 16) due to a hamstring injury. The full-back picked up the issue in a league clash against Aston Villa before the international break.

After coming through the ranks with the Reds' youth system, Alexander-Arnold has recorded a stunning 277 appearances for his club. He has bagged 16 goals and 73 assists across all competitions for the senior team.

The youngster has also won his fair share of trophies at Anfield. He won the Premier League in 2020, the UEFA Champions League in 2019, and the FA Cup in 2022, among other honors.

Ahead of the season, Alexander-Arnold was also appointed as vice-captain of the squad, with Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk assuming the captain's role.

Klopp will be hoping for his defender's speedy return from injury as the Merseyside outfit gear up for their Europe League opener against LASK on Thursday (September 21).

"He is running already" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides update on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold (via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury ahead of his side's hard-fought Premier League victory (3-1) over Wolves on Saturday (September 16).

The 24-year-old was withdrawn in the 71st minute of the Reds' 3-0 win over Aston Villa on September 3 due to a hamstring issue. Stating that the full-back is running again, Klopp said (via talkSPORT):

“He didn’t train with the team once yet and will take a little bit. It is not the worst hamstring injury you can have but it’s a hamstring injury and they barely heal in two weeks - and this one didn’t, either.

“As he is running already, we hope he can start ball work early next week and then we will see and go from there.”

The Liverpool manager didn't provide a potential return date for the England international. The Merseysiders play LASK, West Ham United, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur in the span of ten days. Hence, a speedy return for their vice-captain is critical.