Liverpool owner reacts to fans asking club to sign a midfielder

Liverpool owner John W Henry was seen giving a thumbs up to a Reds fan telling him that the club needs to sign a midfielder. Henry, the principal owner of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was in attendance at Anfield for the match against Bournemouth.

The Reds dispatched the Cherries by a record 9-0 margin on Saturday (August 27) to chalk up their first Premier League win of the season. Much of the discussion that surrounded Liverpool going into the game was their need to sign a midfielder.

After full-time, a fan posted a video of him telling the FSG honcho that the club needs to sign a midfielder. The fan was heard saying:

"John, we need a midfielder! midfielder!"

Henry responded by giving a thumbs up in the direction of the supporter. The video, as posted by Twitter user @sullylfc5, can be seen below (h/t the Anfield Talk):

Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Naby Keita are sidelined with injuries while James Milner (36) is clearly on the decline. Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have been played as central midfielders by manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, the two were natural wingers during their time at Fulham and currently lack the experience needed to be a regular fixture in the Reds' midfield. It was felt that the Reds could carry on with their current squad for another season before going all out to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

However, their recent injury crisis has made it evident that the club has no option left but to enter the transfer market in search of a new midfielder. Henry's reaction in the aforementioned video can be interpreted as a sign that they will sign someone in that area in the coming days.

Liverpool lodge offer for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror), Liverpool have lodged an offer of €70 million for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been pursued by Manchester United for the majority of the summer, but a move is yet to materialize. They recently signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, which could leave a clear path for Liverpool to pursue De Jong.

Barca are also said to be eager to offload the Netherlands international in order to balance their books. However, it remains to be seen if any potential suitors can get De Jong to agree on personal terms.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy