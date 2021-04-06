Liverpool planning contract renewal of four stars - Reports

Liverpool have learned a valuable lesson from the impending departure of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Reds are now eager to ensure that a repeat of a similar situation can be avoided, at least for their key players.

According to the Mirror via the Times, the Premier League giants are preparing to renew the contracts of four key stars, whose current contracts are due to expire at about the same time. Liverpool are desperate to keep Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson at Anfield beyond their current contracts to ensure they have a strong backbone for the future.

The Reds have so far failed to convince Wijnaldum to sign an extension, and it looks increasingly likely that the Dutchman will depart the club in the summer. Not only will Liverpool potentially lose a player pivotal to Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Anfield, but they could also lose the midfielder for free.

The Reds are determined to avoid similar contract situations with key players and have already begun preparations to keep four of Klopp’s pillars at the club for the near future.

Salah, van Dijk and Fabinho’s contracts expire in the summer of 2023, while Alisson’s current contract lasts a year longer. Even though Liverpool have ample time to get all the paperwork sorted, the Reds are unwilling to risk stalling negotiations any longer. The club hierarchy are ready to start with Salah, who continues to be a revelation at Anfield and is already attracting attention from elsewhere.

The Egyptian recently sent the rumor mill on overdrive by suggesting that he would not be averse to joining Real Madrid or Barcelona. Liverpool are aware that they could secure a hefty fee for Salah, but the Reds have no intentions of letting their talisman leave.

The Premier League giants also believe the three other players are indispensable to the club’s cause.

Liverpool have an advantage in Mohamed Salah negotiations

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Liverpool are in a good position as they start negotiations with Salah. The Egyptian turns 29 in June this year and will be close to 31 by the time his contract expires. That would give the Reds a strong bargaining chip while trying to work towards a new deal.

The Premier League giants also have a host of other stars who will be up for contract renewal in 2023, including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino. But it is not clear right now whether Liverpool have any plans to renew their contracts as well.