“Liverpool do not have such a player - neither do PSG” - Carragher comments on Arsenal needing prolific no.9 as he makes transfer point

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears ready to move away from the 'safety first' brand of football. He stated that the Gunners need more than just a proper No. 9 in the summer transfer window.

Arteta's side have challenged for the Premier League title in the last three seasons, including 2024-25, but failed each time. Moreover, they have arguably shifted in their brand of football as well. Known for their high tempo and attacking style, the Gunners have displayed a solid defensive brand this season.

Moreover, fans and pundits have urged Arsenal to sign a proper No. 9 for a couple of years now. However, Jamie Carragher believes that they need more than that, writing in his column for The Telegraph (via Metro):

"It is not as simple as saying ‘they need a prolific No.9'. Liverpool do not have such a player – neither do Paris St-Germain – even if Slot obviously has an outstanding goalscorer in Mohamed Salah. Liverpool and PSG still create lots of chances and score plenty. Arsenal have scored only one more league goal than Tottenham Hotspur. That is not going to win you a big trophy."

"It’s the area of the team Arteta will try to fix this summer, his targeting of midfielder Martin Zubimendi a signal that he wants to ease away from the reputation of being more defensively solid and add some of the swagger lost over the past 18 months."

The Gunners have scored 64 goals in the Premier League this season, and are behind Liverpool (81), Manchester City (67), and Newcastle United (66).

Jamie Carragher on if this summer's transfer window could be Mikel Arteta's last at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was appointed as the Gunners' manager in November 2019 after Unai Emery's sacking. He helped them win the FA Cup in the first season, but it came with Emery's squad. Since then, he's failed to win any major trophy, having two Community Shields to his name.

However, under him, the north London side have challenged for the Premier League title three seasons in a row. There have still been some calls that time is running out for Arteta. Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts on whether this summer could be his last at the Emirates, and wrote (via Metro):

"To say his next transfer window might be the last chance sounds extreme. Arteta has so much credit in the bank, it is fair and right there is more resistance to managerial change at Arsenal than desire for it.

"But no one understands better than him that all the goodwill for creating an Arsenal team capable of winning is gone."

Arsenal were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this week, losing 3-1 on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They will next face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, May 11.

