Liverpool player's reported response to Jurgen Klopp and bench after being substituted in FA Cup win revealed

Liverpool managed to sneak past Championship side Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Reds have been drawn against Manchester City in a titanic clash in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

A late strike from Diogo Jota separated the Reds from Steve Cooper's side who did exceptionally well against an opponent of Liverpool's caliber.

The Tricky Trees had their fair share of chances but failed to capitalize on them, with Philip Zinckernagel and Cafu missing two golden opportunities.

Jurgen Klopp altered hs starting XI significantly as some of the fringe players were given a rare opportunity to shine.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Oxlade-Chamberlain seemingly said “I haven’t played for weeks” as he was taken off Oxlade-Chamberlain seemingly said “I haven’t played for weeks” as he was taken off 😬

However, the German was forced to make four substitutions in the 64th-minute as the Reds struggled to find a breakthrough.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of the four players withdrawn by the German manager and the former Arsenal man did not look particularly pleased being taken off.

The 28-year-old did not have a particularly impressive game and looked sluggish on the ball at times.

However, the Englishman could not hide his frustrations after seeing his number on the board and appeared to mutter a few words towards Klopp and the bench.

The 28-year-old looked visibly frustrated due to a lack of playing time in recent times and appears to have said that has not played for weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain needs a move away from Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been at Liverpool since 2017 following his £35 million move from Arsenal.

The England international is one of the very few signings by Jurgen Klopp who has not completely justified his price tag.The 28-year-old has certainly showcased his quality, but only in glimpses.

The former Arsenal star could never really establish himself as a key player for the Reds over the years and injuries as well as inconsistency have both played a part in that.

His versatility has been a huge asset for Liverpool, though, with Jurgen Klopp playing him in multiple roles.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has started 17 games this season while coming on from the bench on 12 occasions and has contributed with three goals and two assists.

With his contract up for expiry in the summer of 2023, Liverpool could be willing to offload the versatile Englishman this summer.

Aged only 28 now, Oxlade-Chamberlain still has a lot left in him and could prove to be an asset for whichever club he chooses to join.

Edited by Diptanil Roy