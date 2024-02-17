“Liverpool playing first will affect Arsenal” - John Barnes offers opinion on why Gunners won’t win Premier League

John Barnes has explained why he thinks Liverpool hold the advantage over Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Both teams had a great weekend. The Mereysiders brushed aside Bournemouth 4-1, while the Gunners demolished Burnley 5-0, both away from home, on Saturday (February 17).

Manchester City, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at the Etihad with Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side lead the league with 57 points from 24 games, while Mikel Arteta's side are second, trailing the Reds by two points.

Barnes has said that the Reds can get the job done despite not playing well. which is not the case with the Gunners. He added that Klopp's side playing first could rattle the north Londoners but not City due to Pep Guardiola's side's tremendous quality (via Metro):

"When you’re coming into the end of February/March, it’s all about can you just get a result, and Man City are all conquering, all dominant in that respect.

"Liverpool, for me, are the closest challengers because there are certain games where Liverpool have’t played well but have got a result."

He added:

"Arsenal have to play well to win, and if they don’t play well, they may not win, and that is why as much as they’re doing well now I still think it’s between Man City and Liverpool."

Barnes continued:

"Liverpool winning today is going to put the pressure on. Man City will handle that pressure.

"City won’t get nervous that Liverpool are getting away from them because they are such an incredible team. Liverpool playing first will affect Arsenal but not Man City."

What's next for Liverpool and Arsenal?

Liverpool return to action on February 21 to play Luton Town at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's lot have won four of their last five league games, losing one.

Meanwhile, Arsenal next play Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday (February 21). The Gunners return to league action three days later against Newcastle United.

Given Arteta's side's title challenge collapsing in the dying stages last season, they can't afford to make the same mistake.