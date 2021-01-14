Liverpool plot move for Brighton star Ben White 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton center-back Ben White.

The Reds are desperate to sign a new defender in January after being left short in defense due to long-term injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez earlier in the season.

According to the Liverpoolecho, the Merseyside club scouted White extensively last season while he was on loan at Leeds United.

Ben White was instrumental in the club's success and promotion to the Premier League, which led to him being linked with a move to a host of English clubs in the summer.

Liverpool opted against making a move last summer due to the fact that White lacked experience in England's top-flight. The club believed that White would need to be tested in the Premier League before they decided to bring him to Anfield.

White is currently part of a Brighton team that is in 17th place in the Premier League table. Despite Brighton starting their season poorly, Ben White has been one of the standout performers for the club.

Liverpool are now genuinely interested in signing the 23-year-old due to the injury crisis in defence the club has had to deal with. Jurgen Klopp has had to make do without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in recent weeks.

The German tactician has resorted to playing midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at center-back. This has now forced Liverpool to make a move for a new center-back in January.

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Ben White, however Brighton will charge £50m, according to today's back pages 👉 https://t.co/rJuRXj1o1P pic.twitter.com/FgTvIUvjJr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 22, 2020

Liverpool likely to sign Ben White in the summer of 2021

Advertisement

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United - Premier League

Liverpool have been linked with a host of center-backs since Virgil van Dijk suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Sergio Ramos and David Alaba in recent months, but it is unlikely that either defender leaves their clubs to join the Reds midway through the season.

One player who is of genuine interest to Liverpool is Brighton's Ben White.



It looks as though #LFC's recruitment team are looking ahead to the summer as things stands | @ptgorst and @DAHughes_



Full story here: https://t.co/qQM3eqK8qt pic.twitter.com/DJ5DHPzqrc — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 13, 2021

Therefore, a move for Ben White seems more likely for Jurgen Klopp's side. However, the report suggests that Liverpool will struggle to sign White in January as he signed a new deal with Brighton at the start of the season.

The Seagulls are also reportedly unwilling to entertain the thought of selling one of their star players midway through a season in which they are fighting for survival.