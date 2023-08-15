Liverpool plotting move for another Real Madrid midfielder after Aurelien Tchouameni rejection: Reports

Liverpool's pursuit of midfield reinforcements has taken a new turn as they set their sights on Fede Valverde from Real Madrid.

This strategic shift comes after their recent failure to secure Aurelien Tchouameni from the same club, highlighting the club's determined effort to bolster their midfield ranks.

According to Football Espana, after failing to secure agreements with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, the club's focus has shifted towards a marquee signing from Real Madrid.

The Reds had initially looked to rekindle their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, a target from the previous summer.

However, the player and his club promptly shut down any possibility of a transfer to England. This setback has led manager Jurgen Klopp to explore alternatives to bolster his midfield ranks.

Expand Tweet

Recent reports, including one from Diario Sport, indicate that the Reds are now linked with a move for Fede Valverde of Real Madrid. The Uruguayan midfielder's name has been circulating in the summer transfer gossip, but any hopes of a transfer may face a similar fate as the Tchouameni pursuit.

While Klopp might be willing to exceed transfer valuations, the challenge lies in convincing Valverde to leave Real Madrid, a move the player has categorically ruled out.

Despite Real Madrid boasting a surplus of quality midfielders on paper, the dynamics within the squad are expertly managed by Carlo Ancelotti. This makes the prospect of luring any player away from the Spanish giants daunting.

Liverpool were closely linked with both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo but were outbid by their fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea, who made a swift approach to sign both talented midfielders.

As the transfer window inches towards closure, Klopp would want the management to bring in midfield reinforcements as soon as possible to avoid a repeat of the previous season's humiliation.

Brighton CEO acknowledges Liverpool's allure and reflects on Caicedo's choice of Chelsea

Chelsea secured Brighton's Moises Caicedo in a record-breaking £100m transfer, potentially rising to £115m, outshining Liverpool's near-miss.

However, Brighton CEO Paul Barber recognized Pool's appeal, noting Caicedo's preference for Chelsea due to London's allure.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber, on Caicedo choosing Chelsea, said:

“Liverpool’s a fantastic football club. For any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, you’d imagine that they’d be running up the M6 but it wasn’t to be. Moisés and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.''

Expand Tweet

The Reds initially agreed to a £111 million deal for the Ecuadorian midfielder on Friday, yet Chelsea ultimately secured his signing.

If this wasn't enough, Chelsea even agreed on personal terms with another Liverpool target, Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Chelsea's takeover by a cash-rich consortium led by Todd Boehly has given them enough deep pockets to outbid any club for a player on their target list.