Liverpool in pole position to sign Premier League star from relegation-threatened side - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer. Despite only joining the relegation-threatened side last year in a club-record £42.2 million move from Sporting CP, Nunes has struggled to settle into the Premier League.

However, the Reds are said to be long-term admirers of the 24-year-old Portugal international and are prepared to move for him at the end of the season. This comes even though Nunes is yet to score and has assisted just once in his 29 appearances for the Wolves across all competitions.

According to Football Insider sources, Wolves would be forced to lower their asking price for Nunes to £30-40 million if relegated. The sources also reported that Liverpool are prepared to do more business with Gestifute, the agency that represents Nunes and also oversaw Darwin Nunez's £64.2 million move to Anfield last summer.

During Wolves' Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday, March 18, Nunes was shown a red card by referee Michael Salisbury despite being on the sidelines as an unused substitute. The incident occurred when Nunes was visibly angry at the decision to award Rodrigo's late goal in the 4-2 loss and had to be held back by teammates before being sent off deep into injury time.

Jurgen Klopp remains a big fan of Nunes and is reportedly keen to bring him to Anfield in the summer as part of his midfield rebuild. The Reds are willing to pay a reduced price for Nunes should Wolves be relegated from the Premier League.

Liverpool's interest in Nunes is no surprise, as Klopp has previously spoken of his admiration for the midfielder. The German manager will likely see Nunes as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

If the transfer goes through, Nunes will become the latest addition to the Reds' impressive midfield, which already boasts the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita.

Liverpool fans want the club to sign 24-year-old Chelsea star Mason Mount amidst rumors of his exit this summer

Liverpool fans have expressed their desire for the club to sign Chelsea star Mason Mount amid rumors of his exit from Stamford Bridge this summer. Fans expressed their opinions in a question posted by Anfield Edition about whether they want Mount in the Red jersey.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer for the Blues, with 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games. Mount's potential availability has reportedly sparked interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool.

Fans of the Merseyside club are eager to see Mount in a Liverpool shirt, as they believe his creativity and work ethic would make him a valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad. However, it remains to be seen if the England international will leave Chelsea and join a different club.

