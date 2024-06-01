Liverpool pushing to sign Premier League star despite rumors of £85 million release clause - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly pushing to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus as a replacement for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. Sources have confirmed the Reds' interest in the Ghanaian to Steve Kay of Football Transfers, who also reports that the Hammers are willing to part ways with their star.

Salah has been the subject of interest for multiple Saudi Pro League clubs since January 2024, with an Anfield exit looking highly likely over the next twelve months. This has forced the Reds' hand into looking for potential replacements, and Kudus seems to be their scouts' undisputed preference.

Kudus moved to the London Stadium from Ajax at the start of the season for a transfer fee that could reportedly rise up to £39.5 million due to performance-based add-ons.

Trending

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign with West Ham, bagging 14 goals and six assists in 45 games across all competitions. He seamlessly transitioned from an attacking midfielder to a right winger, becoming a focal point in attack in the Hammers' system.

Kudus' contract lasts until 2028 with an option to extend for a further year, and has a reported £85 million release clause that becomes active in the upcoming transfer window. However, due to the recent investigation into teammate Lucas Paqueta's betting controversy, West Ham could potentially lower their asking price for Kudus.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City were allegedly interested in signing Paqueta in the summer, but are unlikely to make a move now given that the Brazilian has been charged by the FA. This could be beneficial for Liverpool, who could negotiate for a solid price below Kudus' reported release clause.

Liverpool's attacking wishlist also contains Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Reports

Alongside West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, Liverpool's attacking wishlist also consists of Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia among others.

Journalist David Ornstein has reported the Reds' interest in Gordon, who was let go by Liverpool as a 11-year-old and came up through the ranks at city rivals Everton.

He has enjoyed an excellent first full season at St. James' Park (arrived in January 2023), racking up 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across all competitions. Newcastle have placed a massive price-tag of a whopping £100 million on Gordon, which could deter the Reds from making a move for his services.

Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia was dubbed 'the most exciting player in Europe' by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher in 2023. After leading Napoli to a Serie A title in 2022-23 with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league games, he became one of the hottest young prospects in world football.

The Georgian had a slightly less productive campaign in 2023-24, with 11 goals and nine assists in 45 games across all competitions. Yet, top European clubs like PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool are still interested in his services, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Napoli have reportedly placed an eye-watering price tag of €100 million on Kvaratskhelia, and new manager Antonio Conte is unwilling to let him leave. This could force the Reds to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a Mohamed Salah replacement.