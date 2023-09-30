Liverpool pushing to sign Real Madrid star in 2024 - Reports

Liverpool are keen on completing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Reds are looking to sign the 23-year-old in the summer of 2024.

The report claims that the French midfielder is unhappy with his situation at the Bernabeu. He was reportedly unhappy about being dropped in the clash against Atletico Madrid despite starting the previous two games.

Tchouameni considered leaving Real Madrid in the summer; however, club president Fiorentino Perez assured that he would have a greater role in his second campaign.

The side is packed with midfield options, including the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga. Thus, more playing time has failed to materialize, leading the 23-year-old to consider his options elsewhere yet again.

He joined Los Blancos last summer from AS Monaco for a fee of €80 million. El Nacional also reports that there is no shortage of suitors for the Frenchman. Multiple top clubs across Europe are ready to offer him higher wages, including the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

However, Liverpool are believed to be the frontrunners for Tchouameni. They were in for the player before his move to Spain and have retained their interest in him.

Signing Tchouameni could cap off the Reds' midfield revamp. They have offloaded the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Real Madrid keeping an eye on Liverpool target: Reports

19-year-old midfielder Raul Paula is garnering attention from top European clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, the Reds and Brighton and Hove Albion are in the running, while Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that Los Blancos are monitoring the situation.

Paula currently plays for VfB Stuttgart's reserve team. He has six goals and two assists in his last nine appearances for the side. While he is yet to make an appearance for the senior side, he is highly valued by the German side. He has made four appearances for Germany's U-18 team.

Both sides have heavily invested in their midfield in recent times. Madrid have signed the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni to bolster their squad.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, have brought in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.