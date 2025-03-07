Liverpool ready to launch £67m offer to sign Serie A sensation who is lined up to replace key player next summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to enact a strong bid for Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz this summer. According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Reds have prepared an €80 million (£67.2m) bid for Yildiz ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ad

The report further claims that the Premier League giants are keen to sign the Turkish attacker because they perceive Yildiz as Mohamed Salah's potential successor at Anfield. The Egyptian forward is Liverpool's top performer this season, with 30 goals and 22 assists.

Salah's contract with Arne Slot's side will expire at the end of the season, and he's yet to pen an extension. According to TEAMtalk, the 32-year-old is close to signing a new deal with the Reds, but the club has started shortlisting Salah's long-term successors.

Ad

Trending

Salah naturally plays as a right-winger, while Kenen Yildiz prefers playing on the left flank. However, the 19-year-old has also featured as a right winger for Juventus. This season, the Turkish attacker has made 40 appearances for the Serie A giants, bagging six goals and four assists.

Juventus are also flexible about selling the 19-year-old if they receive a decent bid in the summer transfer window. La Vecchia Signora are expected to consider bids around €80 million for Yildiz, but they value the Turkish attacker at €100 million.

Ad

Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides fitness update about Cody Gakpo

Dutch manager Arne Slot has revealed that Cody Gakpo hasn't returned to team training. Gakpo's return to Liverpool's squad during their Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday, March 8, is doubtful.

Gakpo traveled to Parc des Princes with the team for their UEFA Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but wasn't named in Arne Slot's matchday squad. Slot has also confirmed that Gakpo's injury is not long-term, but his participation against Southampton is uncertain. He said (via Liverpool FC):

Ad

"He didn't train yesterday yet, so let's see if he can train with us today. Again, (a) close call it will probably be. It's not a long-term injury but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train. Let's see where he is today, so I can't give you the answer yet."

The Reds are leading the race for the Premier League title with 67 points in 28 matches. Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback