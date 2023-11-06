"Liverpool are not ready to win the league" - Jamie Carragher names 2 positions Jurgen Klopp must address after 1-1 Luton draw 

Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool are a defensive midfielder and a versatile defender short of competing for the Premier League title this season.

In a surprising result, the Reds played out a 1-1 draw at Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday, November 5. Tahith Chong scored for the hosts in the 80th minute via a brilliant counterattack. Luis Diaz then equalised for the visitors in the fifth minute of stoppage time via a close-range header.

After the game, Carragher assessed Liverpool's chances of challenging for the title on Sky Sports. He said that Jurgen Klopp's side need to sign a holding midfielder, with Alexis Mac Allister struggling in that position. Carragher said (via Goal):

"Liverpool in midfield are a lot improved than we saw last season but they still haven't got a top holding midfield player. Mac Allister's not a holding midfield player. He's good on the ball in terms of receiving but defensively he finds it really tough and lacks a bit of pace for that position, so I still think they can improve there."

Carragher also said that the Reds need to sign a versatile defender, who could play across the back four and give cover to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said:

"I think in the back four Liverpool could do with not so much a player for a specific position but almost just a great defender who can play a couple of positions. They went with [Joe] Gomez today at left-back instead of [Kostas] Tsimikas, they thought he'd be stronger defensively."

He added:

"I still think Liverpool could do with another player in that position, probably on the other side at right-back and maybe release Trent at different times maybe into midfield, against certain opposition you play someone there who's maybe stronger and tougher defensively."

Carragher concluded by saying that he doesn't believe his former side can challenge for the title this season:

"I think Liverpool are not ready to win the league, I think Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters know that right now. They want to get back in the top four but in terms of challenging again I think they need another midfield player and a top-class defender."

The Merseysiders are third in the Premier League table after 11 games with seven wins, three draws and one defeat.

Darwin Nunez struggles as Luton Town hold Liverpool to a draw

Going into the game at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, perhaps a majority of the footballing world predicted a win for Jurgen Klopp's side. However, a string of missed chances and some resolute defending saw Luton Town secure a 1-1 draw.

The Reds had 74% possession and 24 attempts on goal with six being on target as compared to Luton's eight with five on target. Darwin Nunez took nine shots, the most by any player in a Premier League game this season, but failed to score.

His biggest chance came in the 71st minute. A miscued header from Mohamed Salah found Nunez within a few inches of an empty goal but he struck it over the bar.

Luton then broke away from a Reds corner and delivered a sensational sucker punch to the visitors. Luis Diaz, who came on as a substitute, got on the end of a Harvey Eliott cross in the 95th minute to avoid a defeat.

The Merseysiders will next face Toulouse away in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, November 9.