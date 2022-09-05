Liverpool receive massive injury boost as key player returns to training ahead of Napoli clash

Liverpool have received a major injury boost ahead of their Champions League opener against Napoli on Wednesday (September 8).

As reported by The Liverpool Echo, midfielder Thiago Alcantara has returned to full training ahead of the side's trip to Naples.

The Spanish international limped off with a hamstring injury in the Reds' Premier League season opener against Fulham. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder was forced off just six minutes after half-time as the Merseysiders were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cottagers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp suggested last week that Thiago was close to a return and has been cleared to return to training at the start of the week.

The report suggests that after returning to full training on Monday, the midfielder could make the matchday squad for the Champions League game against Napoli.

Liverpool have missed Thiago in the middle of the park and the news of his return will be music to fans' ears.

The Reds have been hit by an injury-crisis early into the season and midfield has been the department to have been hit the worst. Skipper Jordan Henderson has recently joined long-term absentees Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines.

Versatile youngster Fabio Carvalho, who is also an option in midfield, is another doubt for midweek after suffering a dead leg in the goalless draw at Everton on Saturday (September 3).

Deadline day loan signing Arthur Melo will be an option for Klopp in the midweek against Napoli, as well as Curtis Jones, who has also made a return from injury recently. Arthur was an unused substitute against Everton while Jones was on the bench against Newcastle United.

Liverpool's injury crisis is easing off

Klopp will be ecstatic that Thiago has recovered from his injury as the Reds have craved creativity this season. Liverpool have struggled to control any of their games this season apart from their 9-0 win against Bournemouth.

However, Thiago, with his immense technical ability and tactical awareness, could change the team's dynamic on his own. Liverpool have also welcomed Joel Matip and Diogo Jota back from injuries as the duo came on as substitutes against Everton.

It has been far from an ideal start for the Merseyside club but they can still recover considering as it is still early in the season.

