After Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in 2015, a weird 'Anti-Arsenal clause' was reportedly introduced in the contract of the Brazilian forward.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Liverpool has been well-documented over the decades. Hence, the Gunners once made the Merseyside club's owner, John W. Henry, furious after they made a £40,000,001 bid for Luis Suarez in 2013.

The Gunners wanted to trigger the Uruguayan's £40 million release clause. During the early 2010s, Suarez was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. Hence, irritated by the bid, the principal owner of the six-time UEFA Champions League winners tweeted:

"What do you think they're smoking over there at the Emirates?"

So, in 2016, Liverpool introduced an 'Anti-Arsenal clause' in their key striker, Roberto Firmino's deal. Investigative news outlet Football Leaks and Belgian publication Le Soir, together, reported in 2016 that the Brazilian forward had a £83 million release clause. But, the report said, this release clause could have been triggered by any club across the globe, except the Gunners.

After spending seven years at Anfield, Firmino decided to leave the club and sign a new contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on a free transfer.

PSG superstar will be open to a move to Liverpool next season

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were quite active in the summer transfer window as they completed their mission of revamping their midfield. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the Merseyside club.

On the other side, they welcomed the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the new season. Hence, the Reds have already started their campaign on a great note with three wins in their first four Premier League matches.

Nevertheless, according to a recent report published by French outlet L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will be open to a move to Anfield next year. This is possible as Mohamed Salah can leave Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

However, Klopp was in no mood to talk about Salah's potential move away from the Reds.

"I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here," said Klopp after Liverpool's win against Aston Villa.

The Saudi Pro League side wanted to complete the signing of the Egyptian football star in the 2023 summer transfer window. However, the transfer is highly unlikely to happen this season. Next summer transfer window, the story could be entirely different.