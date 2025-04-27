Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister highlights key attribute that puts Chelsea star Moises Caicedo ahead of Rodri and Declan Rice 

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister believes Chelsea's Moises Caicedo is more physical than Rodri and Declan Rice. He claims that the former Brighton & Hove Albion star is one of the hardest to play against.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports' Saturday Social, Mac Allister claimed that the Chelsea star was complete and the toughest to beat on the pitch. He named Rice as the second and Rodri as the third toughest player to deal with in the Premier League. He said via Metro:

"The main thing I’m going to say here is physically the most hardest part against these players, I would put Caicedo first. He is very complete, on and off the ball he’s really, really good. Declan second, he’s a top player and Rodri third."

Ad

Trending

"This doesn’t mean that I don’t rate Rodri, it’s the complete opposite, I think he earned the Ballon d’Or for example. He’s a fantastic player but he’s not the hardest opponent because he’s never on the ball, he always plays one or two touches, so you cannot even get near him. If you ask me who is the better player, I would say Rodri but the toughest player to play against is Moi Caicedo."

Ad

Alexis Mac Allister played with Caicedo at Brighton & Hove Albion before the two left the club in the 2023 summer window. The Argentine joined Liverpool, while Chelsea signed Caicedo for a league-record £115 million.

Liverpool star surprised Chelsea midfielder was loaned out

Alexis Mac Allister admitted that he was surprised to see Brighton loan out Moises Caicedo after signing him. He claimed that the Ecuadorian was ready to play in the Premier League straight away and said:

Ad

"I was really surprised when he went on loan to Belgium. I was really surprised because I was watching him in training and I felt like he was ready to play, but at that time they thought it was a good idea to send him on loan, he wanted that because he wanted to play as well. But I always thought that he was going to be amazing."

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo played 47 matches together at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Argentine has always spoken highly of the Ecuadorian star since their time together at the Seagulls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More