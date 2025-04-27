Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister highlights key attribute that puts Chelsea star Moises Caicedo ahead of Rodri and Declan Rice 

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister believes Chelsea's Moises Caicedo is more physical than Rodri and Declan Rice. He claims that the former Brighton & Hove Albion star is one of the hardest to play against.
Speaking on Sky Sports' Saturday Social, Mac Allister claimed that the Chelsea star was complete and the toughest to beat on the pitch. He named Rice as the second and Rodri as the third toughest player to deal with in the Premier League. He said via Metro:
"The main thing I’m going to say here is physically the most hardest part against these players, I would put Caicedo first. He is very complete, on and off the ball he’s really, really good. Declan second, he’s a top player and Rodri third."
"This doesn’t mean that I don’t rate Rodri, it’s the complete opposite, I think he earned the Ballon d’Or for example. He’s a fantastic player but he’s not the hardest opponent because he’s never on the ball, he always plays one or two touches, so you cannot even get near him. If you ask me who is the better player, I would say Rodri but the toughest player to play against is Moi Caicedo."
Alexis Mac Allister played with Caicedo at Brighton & Hove Albion before the two left the club in the 2023 summer window. The Argentine joined Liverpool, while Chelsea signed Caicedo for a league-record £115 million.
Liverpool star surprised Chelsea midfielder was loaned out
Alexis Mac Allister admitted that he was surprised to see Brighton loan out Moises Caicedo after signing him. He claimed that the Ecuadorian was ready to play in the Premier League straight away and said:
"I was really surprised when he went on loan to Belgium. I was really surprised because I was watching him in training and I felt like he was ready to play, but at that time they thought it was a good idea to send him on loan, he wanted that because he wanted to play as well. But I always thought that he was going to be amazing."
Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo played 47 matches together at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Argentine has always spoken highly of the Ecuadorian star since their time together at the Seagulls.