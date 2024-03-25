Liverpool's Alisson Becker builds his ideal goalkeeper and ranks peer based on key attributes

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker has combined several top goalkeepers and himself to make an ideal shot-stopper based on their key attributes. Alisson, who's been out of action since February due to an injury, recently talked about his ideal goalkeeper in a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

The first category was ball control, where Alisson chose Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson. The 31-year-old initially decided to choose himself when it came to diving and one-on-one shot-stopping.

For reflexes, the Brazilian goalkeeper almost picked himself again before praising Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. He said:

"Me again, I'm not kidding. I think he's a really good guy. In the matter of reflexes, [Jan] Oblak."

In the end, the Liverpool star was asked about positioning, and he took the name of his Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeping coach, Claudio Taffarel, who had been a part of Inter Milan and Galatasaray. Taffarel also won the 1994 World Cup with the Brazilian squad.

In Alisson's absence, Caoimhim Kelleher has taken the responsibility between the sticks. This season, the Irishman has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, where he has conceded 25 goals and kept five clean sheets.

Liverpool keen to sign 21-year-old defender from Premier League rivals - Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest defender Murillo for a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

According to the aforementioned report, the Reds are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old midfielder. Liverpool's Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer, and as a result, the Merseyside club are keen to find a replacement for the Cameroonian defender.

Murillo joined Nottingham Forest from Brazilian side Corinthians in August 2023. Since joining the English side, Murillo has started all 23 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest, keeping three clean sheets.

However, the Tricky Trees are currently 18th in the Premier League table with 21 points. They are in danger of getting relegated after they were deducted four points last week for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.