Liverpool's Andy Robertson plays down Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming 

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has played down the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Scotland captain is unperturbed by the homecoming of CR7 this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been historic rivals in the Premier League. It is natural for a Liverpool player not to be excited by the addition of a great player at Manchester United. Robertson seemed to echo that feeling. While adding that Ronaldo is indeed a great player, the Liverpool defender said that Ronaldo is not the only good player in the league.

Speaking at a press conference while on national duty, Robertson said:

“There are a lot of fantastic players in the Premier League, and Ronaldo’s just adding to that, but we’ll leave the Man United fans to worry about that.”

The Liverpool defender said he does understand the sentiment of United fans to have Ronaldo back in their ranks. However, he feels Liverpool will not worry about him until their match-up against United.

“Obviously, their ‘prince’ or their ‘king’ is returning, I suppose, and it’s on them to get excited for it. I’m not too bothered about it until we have to face them because I’ve played against him before and he’s a fantastic player and one that needs your full attention.”

Robertson went on to add that Manchester United have brilliant players all over the pitch besides Ronaldo. The Liverpool defender said:

“But Man United have got world-class players all over the pitch and they’ve just added another one to it. They’re all difficult, but I’ll worry about that when we play Man United.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus last week. The Red Devils paid an initial fee of €15million with €8m in add-ons to sign the Portuguese forward on a two-year contract. Ronaldo's contract can be extended further by another year depending on the situation.

Liverpool off to a bright start this season

Liverpool have made a good start to the new season in the Premier League. They won their first two games against Norwich City and Burnley before drawing against a stubborn Chelsea side at home.

Virgil van Dijk's return from injury has definitely strengthened the Reds' defense. Robertson has also returned from injury and is expected to be a mainstay in the Liverpool backline this season.

Liverpool will take on Manchester United on October 24. Robertson will get his chance to walk the talk on the pitch that day against Cristiano Ronaldo.

